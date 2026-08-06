ICPC chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu submitted an interim report to President Tinubu exactly 30 days after he ordered the probe of the fake PFIPC agency

Investigators found that Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew forged his appointment letter and created two additional fictitious government agencies with fake enabling acts

ICPC confirmed no federal government funds were approved or disbursed to the fake agency and recommended full prosecution of Adeyemi

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed that the appointment letter used by Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew to pose as Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) was forged and did not originate from the presidency.

ICPC chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, exactly 30 days after President Bola Tinubu ordered the commission to investigate the fake agency on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

ICPC chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu confirmed the investigation findings. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Aliyu said he had already submitted an interim report and briefed the president before addressing the media.

What the ICPC investigation found

According to Aliyu, the probe established that Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew was never appointed by the federal government or any of its authorities, and that the PFIPC itself was never created by any law, executive order, or valid government instrument.

The commission found that Adeyemi had taken over the offices and resources of the legitimate Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), effectively absorbing it into his fictitious outfit. The investigation also uncovered what Aliyu described as "false projection, false representation, widespread impersonation and a wide range of illegal activities" carried out by Adeyemi through the fake agency.

The ICPC further revealed that Adeyemi created two additional fictitious bodies: the FCT Investment Promotion Agency and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency and Public Private Partnership.

He allegedly forged legislative instruments styled as enabling acts for both agencies and used them to open bank accounts.

On a key point of public concern, the commission confirmed that no federal government funds were approved or disbursed to the fake PFIPC or the appropriated PEAC offices. Aliyu also said no weaknesses were found in the systems of the State House or the Central Bank of Nigeria, describing those processes as "above board."

However, the interim report did find that gaps in verification, interagency oversight and government processes were exploited by Adeyemi, with some degree of negligence and connivance among public officers.

ICPC recommendations

The commission made three principal recommendations: that Adeyemi be fully prosecuted; that administrative sanctions be imposed on public officers whose negligence enabled the scheme; and that institutional reforms be carried out to close the loopholes that were exploited.

Aliyu added that investigations into the bank accounts linked to the PFIPC, Adeyemi himself, and his collaborators are still ongoing.

2 more fake agencies uncovered

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) found two more fictitious government agencies tied to Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man who posed as Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, as the probe into the alleged fraud widens.

ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, disclosed this on Thursday, August 6, after presenting the commission's interim investigation report to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng