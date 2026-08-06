ICPC presented an interim report to President Tinubu recommending the prosecution of Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew over the fake PFIPC scandal

The anti-graft agency found that Adeyemi's appointment letter and supporting documents were completely forged and did not come from the Presidency

Investigators uncovered two more fictitious agencies linked to Adeyemi, who also unlawfully took over a former presidential advisory council office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has recommended the immediate prosecution of Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew after concluding its investigation into the fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, presenting its interim findings to President Bola Tinubu.

ICPC Chairman Musa Adamu, SAN, said the investigation confirmed that Adeyemi was never appointed by the Federal Government and that the PFIPC.

ICPC targets fraudster Adeyemi after probe. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

He said it also appeared in some documents that the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council was never created by any law, executive order or valid government instrument.

As reported by The Punch, Adamu stated this while addressing State House correspondents at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa following the briefing on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

He said the investigation confirmed that Adeyemi was never appointed by the Federal Government and that the PFIPC, which also appeared in some documents as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, was never created by any law, executive order or valid government instrument.

"The appointment letter presented by the suspect, along with other supporting documents, was completely forged and did not originate from the Presidency."

PFIPC scandal: Two more fictitious agencies uncovered

Beyond the PFIPC, the ICPC chairman said investigators traced two additional fake bodies to Adeyemi: the FCT Investment Promotion Agency and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency/Public-Private Partnership.

He said Adeyemi used forged legislative instruments to establish both agencies, then opened bank accounts in their names and carried out unauthorised financial activities through them.

Adamu also revealed that Adeyemi had gained unauthorised access to the former office of the defunct Presidential Economic Advisory Council and operated from there to project credibility before visitors, government officials and foreign diplomats.

The ICPC chairman confirmed that no federal funds were approved or paid to the fake agency and that no security breach was identified within the Presidency or the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Adamu said negligence by some public officers allowed Adeyemi to operate undetected for an extended period.

The ICPC's interim report calls for sanctions against public officers who enabled Adeyemi’s fraudulent activities. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Three recommendations made to Tinubu

Based on its findings, the ICPC submitted three recommendations: prosecution of Adeyemi Matthew, administrative sanctions against public officers whose failures enabled the scheme, and institutional reforms to strengthen internal controls across the affected agencies.

Adamu noted that the report is interim, with criminal investigations continuing to identify potential collaborators before charges are formally filed.

The probe was ordered by President Tinubu on July 7, 2026, directing the ICPC to carry out a comprehensive 30-day investigation following weeks of public controversy.

Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, via his X handle @officialabat, also confirmed that Tinubu received in audience the ICPC Chairman at the State House, Abuja.

PFIPC scandal: Head of Service admits mistakes

Recall that Nigeria's Head of Civil Service, Didi Walson-Jack, told the House Ad-Hoc Committee her office processed fake documents before approving the PFIPC.

The Office of the Accountant-General identified staff member Bello Abdullahi as the official who diverted a letter meant for the State House Permanent Secretary.

Police forensic experts confirmed the signature on Prince Adeyemi Adeniyi's appointment letter did not match that of the supposed signatory.

PFIPC scandal: Adeyemi reveals what he will do

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Adeyemi wrote an open letter calling on President Tinubu to constitute an independent, multi-stakeholder investigative panel.

He argued that the ICPC, which Tinubu directed to probe the PFIPC controversy, cannot credibly investigate a matter in which the government is a central party.

He also raised fears for his personal safety, linking his concerns to the death and alleged demolition of a hotel connected to a key figure in the PFIPC case.

Source: Legit.ng