Atiku Abubakar's camp flagged an unauthorised credit into one of his private bank accounts, with the narration 'Contribution Electioneering Campaign'

His campaign said neither Atiku nor his team knew the person behind the payment or how they obtained his confidential banking details

Atiku's spokesperson warned security agencies and the public about what he called suspicious activities ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has raised the alarm over an unauthorised transfer into one of his private bank accounts, warning that the incident poses serious security concerns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, on August 7, 2026, said an unknown individual made a credit into one of Atiku's personal accounts at an unnamed commercial bank.

Atiku Abubakar's campaign has flagged an unauthorised credit into his private bank account. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman

Source: Getty Images

The payment carried the narration "Contribution Electioneering Campaign."

Shaibu said Atiku, his campaign team, and his aides had no prior knowledge of the sender and never solicited or authorised any such payment.

How were Atiku's Bank Details Obtained?

The campaign's statement raised deeper concerns beyond the transfer itself. According to Shaibu, the account in question is strictly private and its details are not available to the public. This prompted his camp to ask how an unknown party came to possess the confidential banking information of a former Vice President.

"If the private banking information of a former Vice President and a leading presidential candidate can be accessed and deployed for reasons yet unknown, then no Nigerian's financial privacy is safe," the statement read.

The campaign went further, suggesting the information may have been obtained through someone with privileged access to such details. Shaibu said that if this were confirmed, it would amount to an abuse of power that could put the account holder at risk from kidnappers, terrorists, bandits, and fraudsters.

Campaign puts security agencies on notice

Shaibu used the statement to formally alert both the Nigerian public and security agencies, describing the transfer as the latest in what he called a series of suspicious activities building up in the lead-up to next year's elections.

He urged Nigerians not to be distracted by what he characterised as "character assassination" tactics, insisting that such moves had failed in previous election cycles and would fail again.

He said Atiku remains focused on offering credible leadership and practical solutions to the country's problems.

Atiku Abubakar served as Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 and was ratified as the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, having resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier that year.

El-Rufai: ADC fires fresh shot at Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ADC national publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi issued a direct warning to President Tinubu over the detention of former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai Abdullahi alleged that el-Rufai's continued custody is politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives have appealed to Tinubu for help.

Source: Legit.ng