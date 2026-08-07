Okungba Chioma Gabriella, a science student, shared a celebratory TikTok video documenting her journey through secondary school

The video captured her experience across SS1, SS2 and SS3, ending with screenshots of her 2026 WAEC and UTME results

Her UTME score of 237 drew attention online as she showed both her exam results in the same clip, sparking reactions

Okungba Chioma Gabriella, a Nigerian secondary school science student, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a heartfelt vlog-style clip documenting her journey through senior secondary school and the exam results she earned at the end of it.

Posted in August 2026, the video was filmed at home, with Chioma in her school uniform capturing the different chapters of her time in SS1, SS2, and SS3.

Science student who scored 237 in UTME displays 2026 WAEC result. Photo: @gabs_is_living

Source: TikTok

The clip builds towards the moment she reveals screenshots of her 2026 WASSCE and UTME results, turning what began as a personal memory reel into a celebration that resonated with thousands of viewers.

Chioma's WAEC and UTME Results

The screenshots attached to the video show Chioma's performance in both the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, as seen in the video on her TikTok page, @gabs_is_living.

Other posts from her page revealed that she was the assistant head girl in her school.

Her UTME score came in at 237, a result that drew considerable attention given the competitive nature of university admissions in Nigeria and the pressure that science students in particular face heading into the 2026 JAMB cycle.

The video's upbeat and personal tone struck a chord with viewers who recognised the weight behind those final-year results.

Watch Chioma share her WAEC and UTME results from secondary school:

Reactions trail science student's 2026 WASSCE result

@Xoxo prisca said:

"Congrats my love."

@Iphie said:

"Congrats."

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng