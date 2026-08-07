Boy Who Was Crowned Prom King Aces 2026 WAEC Exam as School Displays His Complete Result
- Agoha Destiny, the 2026 Prom King of Experience International Smart Schools in Aba, sat for the WASSCE for school candidates this year and excelled
- His school proudly shared his 2026 WAEC result on Facebook, revealing a string of impressive grades across nine subjects
- The result shows Destiny earned three A1s alongside a mix of B and C grades in the remaining subjects, and netizens hailed his performance
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Agoha Destiny, the 2026 Prom King of Experience International Smart Schools in Ogbor-Hill, Aba, has drawn attention online after his school publicly shared his results from the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.
The school posted a photograph of Destiny standing between two adults alongside a photo of his WAEC result, celebrating both his academic performance and his crowning as Prom King for the year.
Prom King's 2026 WAEC result
According to the result shared by Experience International Smart Schools on August 6, 2026, Destiny recorded the following grades in his WASSCE:
- Civic Education: A1
- Chemistry: A1
- Digital Technologies: A1
- Biology: B2 - Economics: B3
- General Mathematics: B3
- Physics: B3
- Geography: C4
- English Language: C5
The result drew praise online, with many users congratulating the young student on the combination of his social recognition and academic showing.
See the school's Facebook post celebrating Agoha Destiny:
Reactions to Prom King's 2026 WAEC result
@Destiny Chinedu said:
"Hm that is good oh."
@Chima Chima said:
"Congrats."
@Igboke Goodluck said:
"Congratulations to you."
@John Good New said:
"Congratulations."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 WAEC result of a girl who won her school's Prom Queen title was released online.
Software engineering hopeful displays 2026 WAEC result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who wants to study Software Engineering at FUTO had posted his 2026 WAEC result on Facebook.
According to the result shared online, Chibuikem performed impressively in several science subjects, recording A1 grades in Civic Education, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, and Computer Hardware & GSM Repair.
He followed those up with a B3 in Biology, a C4 in both Economics and General Mathematics, and a C6 in English Language.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng