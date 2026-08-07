Broda Shaggi spoke publicly for the first time since a reported shooting incident during a film production in Ogun State

The comic actor, who was reportedly injured in March, shared an emotional message on his WhatsApp channel addressing his long absence

Shaggi hinted at a comeback, promising fans he would return 'better and stronger' without yet revealing details of what happened

Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor Samuel Perry, widely known as Broda Shaggi, has finally addressed his extended disappearance from public life, months after reports emerged that he was shot during a film production in Ogun State.

The comedian was reportedly injured in March while on set near the Sango Ota bridge area.

Broda Shaggi speaks publicly for the first time since a reported shooting incident during a film production in Ogun State. Photos: Broda Shaggi.

Source: Twitter

According to earlier accounts, he sustained a leg injury and received initial treatment at a hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, before being moved to a facility in the Government Residential Area of Ikeja. He had remained largely off the public radar since then.

Shaggi Thanks Fans for Their Loyalty

Breaking his silence through a message shared on his WhatsApp channel, Shaggi addressed followers who had continued to reach out and check on him throughout his absence.

He acknowledged that the sustained support had carried him through what was clearly a tough period.

He wrote:

"To everyone who's still here… waiting, checking in, showing love, and holding me down even through the silence, thank you. I don't think y'all truly understand how much that means to me. Even when I haven't been able to show up the way I wanted to, knowing that y'all are still here has meant more than I can put into words."

The actor stopped short of providing any specifics about the shooting or the details of his recovery, but made it clear that he intends to open up at a later point.

He added:

"I wish I could tell y'all everything right now… but I can't. Not yet. Just know I haven't forgotten about you, and I haven't stopped thinking about the day I can finally come back and really be ME with y'all again. I'm hoping that day comes soon."

Broda Shaggi Hints at Comeback

Beyond the emotional acknowledgement, Shaggi signalled that he is actively preparing to return to entertainment. He made a direct promise to his fanbase that his comeback would be worth the wait.

"And when it does, I promise I'm coming back better, stronger, and ready to make up for all this lost time," he added.

Read Broda Shaggi's message to his fans here:

Broda Shaggi hints at a comeback, promising fans he would return 'better and stronger'. Photo: Broda Shaggi.

Source: Instagram

Broda Shaggi speaks on Temi, Mr. Eazi's love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Temi Otedola’s wedding might have come and gone, but many of their guests were still reflecting on the experience.

Broda Shaggi shared new photos of himself from the event, detailing what it felt like to be in the presence of two people in love.

The actor and influencer’s new update got fans sharing their heartfelt reactions in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng