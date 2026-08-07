The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba announced her burial arrangements via her official Instagram page on Friday, August 7

Osoba, who died at 40, will be laid to rest at Saint James Anglican Church in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, with mourners asked to dress in white

A candlelight and artiste night tagged 'An Evening of Love, Music & Memories' is also scheduled ahead of the burial to honour the actress

The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has officially announced her burial details, with the notice going up on her Instagram page on Friday, 7 August 2026.

According to the announcement, Tope Osoba, whose death was announced on Wednesday, August 5, will be buried on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Tope Osoba's family shares details of the late Nollywood actress' burial service and interment. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

The burial service is scheduled to take place between 10:00 am and 11:00 am at Saint James Anglican Church, Iperu Remo, Ogun State, after which mourners will proceed to the Iperu Remo Cemetery for interment.

Attendees have been requested to wear white.

The full notice read:

"IN LOVING MEMORY / OSOBA TEMITOPE KOFOWOROLA 1985-2026 / BURIAL SERVICE / 13th August, 2026 10:00 am - 11:00 am Saint James' Anglican Church Iperu Remo Ogun state / INTERMENT / Iperu remo Cementary ground Immediately after burial service / DRESS CODE / WHITE"

Evening of love, music and memories

Hours before the burial notice went up, the family had already announced a candlelight and artiste night in her honour.

The event, titled "An Evening of Love, Music & Memories," is set for Tuesday, 11 August, at LTV 8, Blueroof, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tope Osoba, who was 40 at the time of her passing, was widely recognised for her roles in Yoruba-language films.

Two years before she passed, she had spoken publicly about her cancer diagnosis.

She later announced her return to acting on August 5, 2025, describing the experience as one that refocused her on healing and advocacy.

The family had previously asked the public to disregard speculation around the circumstances of her death and requested privacy during this period.

Check out the Instagram post announcing Tope Osoba's burial arrangements below:

Fans react to Tope Osoba's burial announcement

The burial announcement drew an outpouring of grief from fans and those who knew her personally.

@yoursyadepoju wrote:

"So it is real 😢 ah God pls give her eternal peace 😩😭 oh mine 😭🕊️😭😭😭😭"

@layinkaogeperfumes_backup shared:

"How can someone we last spoke this same time last week be gone!!! Ahhhhhh ori mi saanu mi"

@ife_olawale reacted:

"Oga oooo 😭😭😭. So I won't see you again ni yen. Seriously. Na wa ooo for death ooo😢"

@dususia commented:

"OMG!!!!!!!😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭So, she is from my home town😭😭😭😭Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh, omo Akesan baale oja nibi owo gbe nso💔💔💔💔 No wonder😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 iku e dun mi gan o Tope....All I wish you achieve in your industry just amount to mere wish, your demise hit me So Hard!!!!!!!... Olorun jowo ba mi se iku ni isinmi fun Temitope 💔💔💔"

@fummsy0116 wrote:

"Life is Fickle 😢 truly She's gone 😢 God pls Rest her soul 🕊️😢"

@cmscentedhaven said:

"May her gentle soul rest in peace , amen . Please accept my condolences"

@don_fatherhero added:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace 🤍 can we have Ifedolapo uploaded on her YouTube channel? I have seen it before and would love to see it again. I'm sure some of her fans and that of Alexx Ekubo would love to see their work together. God bless and comfort you'll 🙏🏽"

Fans continue to mourn as Tope Osoba's family announces her burial arrangements. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Habibat Jinad shares final conversation with Tope Osoba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad shared an emotional account of her last conversation with Tope Osoba before her passing on August 5, 2026.

Jinad disclosed that she had felt divinely prompted to reach out, leading to an eight‑minute prayer call with Osoba, which she later posted proof of on Instagram.

While mourning her colleague, Jinad urged fans to always check on loved ones, stressing that no one truly knows the silent struggles others may carry.

Source: Legit.ng