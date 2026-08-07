EFCC Arrests Fake Spiritualist in Edo for Sextorting Indian Woman of $1,100

The EFCC arrested Odigie Moses in Ekpoma, Edo State, over alleged sextortionn linked to a fake spiritual healing scheme

The suspect posed on Zelle as a spiritualist and secretly recorded an Indian woman during a naked spiritual bath he instructed her to take

Moses allegedly blackmailed the victim into paying $1,100 to stop him from releasing the footage publicly

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a man identified as Odigie Moses in Ekpoma, Edo State, over alleged sextortionn involving an Indian woman whom he defrauded of $1,100.

Moses had presented himself on Zelle as a spiritualist with powers to resolve life-threatening problems. The victim, who was seeking spiritual help, reached out to him after coming across his profile on the platform.

EFCC arrests Odigie Moses in Ekpoma over sextortionn involving an Indian woman defrauded of $1,100. Photo credit: EFCCng/x

Source: Twitter

How the Sextortionn Scheme Worked

After gaining the woman's trust, Moses convinced her to perform a naked spiritual bath as part of his supposed healing process. He secretly recorded the session live without her knowledge or consent. He then used the footage as leverage, threatening to release it publicly unless she sent him money.

EFCC investigators found that the victim paid Moses $1,100 to keep the video from going public. The commission said the payment was made under duress, as the woman feared the consequences of her nudityy being exposed online.

The EFCC confirmed that Moses will be charged to court once investigations into the matter are fully concluded.

See the X post below:

EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 74 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives arrested the suspects on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Joyous Hotel in the Nyanya area of the FCT.

The EFCC operatives recovered 86 phones, one rifle pistol, and three motorcycles from the suspects. The anti-graft agency disclosed this via its X handle @officialEFCC on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng