A content creator shared claims made by the late actress Tope Osoba's ex-husband during a lengthy livestream session

The ex-husband alleged that the clergyman, identified as Itunu, collected his clothes and his mother's name under the guise of prayer

Fans who watched the livestream reacted with shock, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding Tope Osoba's marriage to the cleric

A Nigerian content creator who goes by the name Oko Awon Singles has stirred up serious conversations online after sharing explosive claims from the late actress Tope Osoba's ex-husband about her marriage to a clergyman.

The actress's death has since stirred controversy, as many people have been making claims about what they know about her death.

Reactions as Tope Osoba's ex-husband claims clergy stole his wife using his clothes and mother's name. Photo credit@topeosoba

Source: Instagram

According to Oko Awon Singles, he hosted a livestream that ran for several hours, during which he invited Tope Osoba's former husband to speak.

The ex-husband alleged that the actress had taken him to a clergyman named Itunu for prayers. During that visit, the cleric reportedly asked for his clothes and his mother's name, both of which he provided, believing it was part of the prayer process.

What Tope Osoba's ex-husband allegedly shared

Tope Osoba's continues trending after demise. Photo credit@topeosoba

Source: Instagram

The ex-husband claims that within a week of that prayer session, he discovered that Tope Osoba had already begun a romantic relationship with the same clergyman.

When he confronted her about it, she reportedly blocked him across all social media platforms, cutting off any further communication.

Oko Awon Singles did not hold back in his response, directly calling out the clergyman and reportedly raining curses on him and his family in the viral video.

Here is the Instagram video made by the content creator speaking about Tope Osoba's ex-husband below:

Fans react to content creator's video

The video stirred significant reaction online, with many viewers expressing disbelief and concern.

@omotolakemisola546 commented: "There's more to this than ordinary"

@mideappareal2025 wrote:

"Uncle abeg stop. Na this kind matter we Dey see him Mtcheww"

@hardupsy said:

"Pls post the olusho shepherd"

@praiseworldcollection shared:

"Reason ppl should learn how to pray by themselves. .. leaving d Abuja guy might not be ordinary… you will see all these so called fake pastors saying he will make you rich while he's poor.. pls pray to God yourself , hav faith n believe it"

@ewatomilolaempress wrote:

"We were on the livestream since 2pm yesterday till 8.25pm.I cried my eyes out, we heard everything. I.was just saying ha ha ha ha yesterday evidence too plenty"

@fumsydovee added:

"Na juju , in as much as I am a celestial I feared olusoss"

Okiki Adeshina's accident scene surfaces after demise

Legit.ng had reported the Yoruba movie industry was thrown into mourning following the death of actor Adeshina Okiki.

Shortly after news of his passing broke, a video believed to have captured part of his final public moments surfaced online and drew widespread attention.

The clip sparked emotional reactions from fans and colleagues, with many reflecting on his contributions to the film industry. Some people who said they saw the actor just days before his death also shared their observations, while others offered prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng