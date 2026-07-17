WhatsApp is gradually rolling out a new feature that lets users start conversations using a username instead of a phone number

Users must enter the exact full username to find a contact, and some accounts require an additional username key before a chat can begin

The feature is not yet globally available, but WhatsApp has confirmed users can reserve their username ahead of a wider rollout

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is introducing a feature that allows users to reach new contacts and businesses through a username, removing the need to exchange phone numbers to begin a conversation.

The platform confirmed the feature is being rolled out gradually and has not yet reached all users globally.

A new WhatsApp feature allows users to contact someone without a phone number. Credit: WABetaInfo/Novatis

Source: Facebook

WhatsApp has clarified that the current availability should not be interpreted as a full international launch, though users can already reserve their username in anticipation of wider access.

What you need before you start

To reach someone via username, you must know their complete username exactly as they have set it up.

The search function will not return any results for partial entries; only a precise, full username match will surface a profile.

Additionally, if the person you want to contact has activated a username key, a privacy option available within the feature, you will need that key before WhatsApp will allow you to open a chat with them.

How to find and message a contact by username

To begin, open WhatsApp and tap the icon used to start a new chat from within the Chats tab.

From there, tap the search bar and type the full username of the person you want to reach. Should the username exist on the platform, their profile will appear in the results. Tapping it opens the conversation directly.

For contacts who have enabled a username key, WhatsApp will prompt you to enter it before proceeding.

Tapping "Next" after entering the key allows the chat to continue. Without it, starting a conversation through their username will not be possible, and you would need to obtain the key through a separate channel.

What appears in the chat

Once a conversation is opened via username, the contact's username will be displayed at the top of the chat window.

If their phone number is not saved in your contacts, it will not be visible within the chat.

WhatsApp also noted that users who already have a contact's phone number saved can still view that contact's username through the same interface.

WhatsApp releases steps to contact someone without their phone number Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: Original

The username feature is designed to give users greater control over who can contact them and how, particularly for those who prefer not to share their phone numbers publicly.

Businesses on the platform are also expected to benefit from the ability to offer a searchable, shareable identity that does not expose a direct phone line.

WhatsApp ends secret online status

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp is taking a bold step toward making conversations more interactive and transparent with a new feature that makes it easier than ever to know when someone is online.

The popular messaging app has begun rolling out a green dot indicator for Android beta users, a visual cue that instantly shows whether a contact is currently active on the platform.

The feature, introduced in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.24.5 update, is expected to change how users monitor their contacts' availability.

Source: Legit.ng