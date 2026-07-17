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Breaking: Kano Governor Meets NDC Senator as APC Defection Talks Advance
Politics

Breaking: Kano Governor Meets NDC Senator as APC Defection Talks Advance

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read
  • Kano Governor Abba Yusuf held talks with NDC Senator Rufai Hanga in Abuja over a potential defection to the APC
  • Hanga has reportedly been sidelined by Rabiu Kwankwaso, missing out on the Kano Central Senate ticket and the deputy governorship slot
  • The APC National Chairman had earlier visited Hanga at his residence to persuade him to join the ruling party

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf held a meeting with Senator Rufai Hanga at his Abuja office on Friday, July 17, 2026, as discussions around Hanga's possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued to gather momentum.

It is gathered that Senator Hanga is weighing his options after being passed over for several key positions within his current political orbit.

Governor Abba Yusuf meets NDC Senator Rufai Hanga as APC defection talks advance
Governor Abba Yusuf meets NDC Senator Rufai Hanga in Abuja amid defection talks to the APC. Photo credit: @NigAffairs
Source: Twitter

Nigerian Affairs Journal, a verified political affairs account on X @NigAffairs, disclosed this in a post shared on Friday, July 17, 2026.

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Why Hanga is considering dumping NDC for APC

According to the report, Hanga's dissatisfaction stems from being excluded from the Kano Central Senate ticket, losing out on the deputy governorship slot, and receiving no meaningful consideration for any position from NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The combination of these setbacks has reportedly left Hanga politically marginalised within the party structure that once aligned him with Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya movement.

Earlier in the week, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda led a delegation of Kano State APC executive committee members to Hanga's residence in what appears to have been a formal lobbying effort to bring him into the ruling party's fold.

Decision Expected in Coming Days

Governor Abba Yusuf's involvement in the discussions adds a notable dimension to the talks, given that he leads the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in Kano and his engagement with Hanga suggests the senator's political future is attracting broad attention across party lines.

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Hanga is expected to announce a decision on his next political affiliation within the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCKano StateAbba Kabir Yusuf
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