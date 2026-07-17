Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has made a pledge of N100 million to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress Polling Unit Supporters Association

The governor, while addressing the APC supporters in the state, also announced the commitment of 1,540 plots of land to the ruling party leaders

The development is coming months ahead of the general election, where the governor will be contesting against the candidate of his estranged political godfather

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced the commitment of 1,540 plots of land and N100 million to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress Polling Unit Supporters Association ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor made the pledge in a trending video, where he was seen addressing members of the party at a hall in Kano on Thursday, July 16. Governor Yusuf spoke in Hausa in addressing the party's faithful.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf pledges N100m and 1,540 plots of land to APC leaders Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

The translation of the statement reads:

"The good news is that, by God’s grace, we have instructed the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning that, in a week’s time, all the names in this document will be given documents for their plots of land. The Governor will also give you 100 million Naira collectively."

This is coming ahead of the re-election of the governor, which is scheduled for February 2027, according to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The 2027 Kano governorship election is one of the most watched polls in next year's electoral exercise since the governor broke ranks with his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Nigerians react to Kano governor's announcement

The trending video of the governor has started generating mixed reactions in Nigeria. Below are some of their comments:

Adékúnlé Odérìndé called for the immediate impeachment of the governor:

"The state assembly ought to proceed on an impeachment process against him immediately, and after he loses his immunity, INEC ought to start his prosecution process immediately. Oh, I have forgotten this is not an ideal situation we are dealing with."

Nigerians react as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf promises land, N100m to Kano APC leaders Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Nwọfọ alleged that an indigene of the state should sue the governor:

"A concerned citizen should sue him if he implements this nonsense! Let the court decide if the public asset belongs to the governor and his party members; that is, if this report is true!"

NwanneNaija called for a protest vote against the ruling APC:

"Nigeria has become an unrestricted public criminal enterprise under APC; you are allocating the common wealth of the citizens to your political party. Whatever we have to do to stop APC in 2027, we must do."

Iamodun decried the situation:

"These people don't care anymore; they know the set of humans they preside over are the lowest quality of humans. They know that instead of these low-quality humans fighting back, they (the low-quality humans) will hope and want to be part of the All Progressive Congress."

See the video on X here:

Tijjaniyya leaders endorse Governor Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Tijjaniyya Sect in Kano has declared its support for the re-election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the state in the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made by the chairman of the Shura Council of the Islamic group, Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula. Yusuf is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofam, the spokesperson to Governor Yusuf, on Friday, July 3. The statement said Sheikh Maihula made the declaration at the annual Zikr and national prayer organised by the group at the palace of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano. The Emir is the leader, Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng