Dr. Oamen Samuel Osehoje was inducted as a medical doctor at Babcock University on June 22, 2026, seven years and eight months after he first enrolled

Osehoje repeated his 100-level examinations and later failed his first medical board before eventually clearing all hurdles from 400 Level to graduation

The 23-year-old also lost about N7 million in business ventures during medical school and missed his elder brother's wedding due to professional examinations

A 23-year-old medical graduate has described his path to becoming a doctor as one shaped by repeated failure, financial strain and personal sacrifice, after receiving his MBBS from Babcock University at an induction ceremony held on June 22, 2026.

Dr. Oamen Samuel Osehoje, who was born in Bonny, Rivers State, and had lived across multiple Nigerian states as well as abroad, enrolled at Babcock University in August 2018 at the age of 15, with Medicine as his first-choice course. What followed was far from a straightforward academic journey.

A Nigerian university graduate has opened up about becoming a doctor at 23 after enduring seven years of setbacks. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

He failed his first 100-level examinations and had to repeat the year. Later, he sat his first medical board professional examinations and did not pass, requiring another repeat before he could advance to the clinical phase. From 400 Level through to 600 Level, however, he did not repeat a single class.

Surgery was the final hurdle

In the weeks leading up to his final professional examinations, Osehoje said restful sleep was almost impossible as preparation intensified.

"Medicine and Community Medicine were not my greatest concerns because I had strong continuous assessment scores, but Surgery worried me the most. By God's grace, I passed Surgery and today I am a medical doctor," he said.

He also acknowledged that the programme demanded personal sacrifices beyond academics. His elder brother's wedding coincided with his first medical board examination, and he was unable to attend.

Alongside his studies, Osehoje pursued music and entrepreneurship. Between 2018 and 2021, he and his investors recorded losses of approximately N7 million across their business ventures. The businesses survived, and he said they are now performing well.

Osehoje: Success Sucked First

Following his induction, Osehoje shared a post on LinkedIn and Facebook carrying the phrase "Success sucked first," which drew considerable attention.

"The journey took seven years and eight months. We may not be where we desire to be, but we are no longer where we started," he wrote.

"You cannot skip the struggle to reach success. To enjoy the part of success that shines, you must first endure the part that hurts."

He also released music during his time in medical school under the stage name Benny Zanda, with tracks including Moneycetamol, Bread and Olamide, and said he intends to give more attention to his music career after completing his housemanship.

Osehoje attributed his success to God, his parents Pastor and Mrs. Victor and Victoria Oamen, and a wide network of supporters that included mentors, lecturers, classmates and friends. He also paid tribute to the late Dr. Oghenevwaere Diaso, whom he described as a respected senior colleague and friend.

He concluded by saying the experience reinforced the value of community. "It really takes a village," he said.

Source: Legit.ng