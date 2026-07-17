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Tinubu Reacts as Amaechi is Bereaved, "Profound Sorrow"
Politics

Tinubu Reacts as Amaechi is Bereaved, "Profound Sorrow"

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu issued a condolence message following the death of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi at the age of 89
  • The deceased was the mother of former Rivers governor and ex-transport minister Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi
  • While President Tinubu is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Amaechi is a strong opposition member

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FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, July 17, conveyed his condolences to the family of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, the mother of former Rivers state governor and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who died at the age of 89.

In a statement, the president acknowledged the late matriarch's deep commitment to the Catholic faith and her role in 'raising children who went on to serve their country and communities'.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed condolences to former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi and his family over the death of his mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, at the age of 89, praising her strong Catholic faith and lasting legacy of service.
President Bola Tinubu mourns Rotimi Amaechi's mother, Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, praising her faith and legacy of service. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi
Source: Facebook

Tinubu, who expressed "profound sorrow", described her life as one shaped by love, sacrifice, kindness, and perseverance, noting that these qualities drew the affection of all who encountered her.

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Tinubu comforts Amaechi, Rivers people

The Nigerian leader called on the bereaved family to draw comfort from the enduring legacy that Dame Amaechi left behind, one rooted in faith, dignity, and public service. He extended his condolences to the government and people of Rivers state.

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Tinubu said, according to a statement by his spokesperson Bayo Onanuga:

"My heartfelt condolences to Rt. Hon. Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family, the Catholic faithful, and the government and people of Rivers state over the loss of Dame Ezinne Amaechi, a champion of faith whose life was marked by humility and selfless service to humanity.
"May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn her passing at this difficult time."

Tinubu pays tribute to Amaechi's mother

Dame Amaechi's passing marks the loss of a figure widely regarded within her community for her exemplary devotion to family life and religious values. Tinubu's statement emphasised that her contributions to the Church and to society extended well beyond her immediate household, and that her dedication to raising children of service stood as a lasting testament to her character.

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Legit.ng reports that Rotimi Amaechi served as governor of Rivers state and later as minister of transportation under President Muhammadu Buhari before departing the cabinet around 2022.

Presently, he is a key chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), an opposition party in Nigeria.

ADC vice presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi is set to contest the 2027 elections.
Rotimi Amaechi is the vice presidential candidate of the ADC for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @chibuikeamaechi
Source: Twitter

Read President Tinubu's full message via the X post below:

Read more on Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi on ADC's potential struggle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Amaechi warned that the ADC may find it difficult to convince many voters in southern Nigeria if it fields a northern presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi explained that the party must be strategic in picking its flagbearer, noting that zoning sentiments and the current power rotation arrangement could significantly shape voter behaviour, especially in the South.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuRotimi AmaechiRivers StateMuhammadu BuhariBayo Onanuga
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