Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro reunited to throw their son a lavish birthday party as he turned 10 years old

The event was attended by popular faces in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including music star Davido and IK Ogbonna

A clip captured the moment Davido and IK Ogbonna, who recently returned to social life, exchanged pleasantries

Fun videos from the birthday party that former couple Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin organised to celebrate their son's milestone have emerged on social media.

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro and talent manager Ubi Franklin reunited to celebrate their son on his 10th birthday on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Popular celebrities like music stars Davido, Iyanya, actor IK Ogbonna, among others, also joined the former couple to celebrate with their son.

One of the highlights of the event was the moment Davido and Ogbonna, who recently returned to social media after losing his friend and actor, Alexx Ekubo, exchanged pleasantries like close friends.

The details about the location of the birthday party were not made public.

Legit.ng previously reported that Ubi Franklin described having children with different women as one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

The talent manager shared the candid reflection during an episode of his podcast, Talks with Ubi Franklin, in a message directed at young people.

The video from Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's son's 10th birthday celebration is below:

How netizens reacted to video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

chinemelumma said:

"IK Ogbonna has moved on from mourning his bestie. Am glad he's healing from his loss."

UchechiClinton reacted:

"Rich man life too sweet, pikin turn just 10years you dey throw party, I even now when I turn 10."

just1cye said:

"Davido dey always turn for en people sha. Top G."

lynda32333 said:

"That hug from Davido to IK Ogbonna."

Ubi Franklin defends Seyi Vodi

Legit.ng also reported that Ubi Franklin defended celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi over the massive fees he charges for his fashion business.

The music executive joined an online debate to reveal that he once purchased a N2 million Agbada from the tailor at a discounted rate of N1.7 million.

Franklin also disclosed that he personally witnessed the celebrity fashion designer sell clothes worth N30 million in just two hours.

Source: Legit.ng