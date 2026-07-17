Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists countries whose citizens can enter without going through conventional visa procedures

From all the nations mentioned, only one African country named among the nations subject to Iran's visa waiver rules

Citizens of some countries cannot be issued a visa to enter Iran at all due to political and diplomatic considerations

Iran has confirmed that only one African country qualifies under its visa waiver rules, on a short list of nations whose citizens can enter the Islamic Republic without going through the standard visa application process.

According to Iran's official electronic visa portal, operated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, certain foreign nationals are permitted to stay in Iran without obtaining a visa through conventional procedures, based on internal laws, formal approvals, and bilateral agreements.

Iran confirms only 1 African country eligible for visa waiver programme in 2026. Photo: Getty Images/ Anadolu

Source: UGC

Countries Exempt From Iran's Standard Visa Process

Egypt is the sole African nation on that list. The other countries granted the same status are Azerbaijan, Turkey, Syria, Georgia, Armenia, China, Iraq, Oman, and Kazakhstan.

Citizens of these ten countries are covered by Iran's visa waiver arrangements, meaning they are not required to apply through the standard process before travelling.

A separate category exists for nationals of Lebanon, Venezuela, and Malaysia, who are permitted to obtain the necessary entry permits upon arrival at designated entry points, subject to established rules and conditions.

How Iran's eVisa System Works

For all other nationalities, Iran operates an online visa application portal through which travellers can apply for the relevant permit. However, citizens of certain countries are required to apply in person at the nearest Iranian embassy rather than through the digital platform, depending on their nationality.

Iran's foreign ministry also notes that some nationals may be ineligible for a visa entirely, owing to political and diplomatic considerations. Citizens in that position are directed to contact the nearest Iranian embassy for further guidance.

For the vast majority of the African continent, Egypt's inclusion on the waiver list stands alone. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya are not featured in any of the exemption categories, meaning their citizens must navigate the standard or in-person visa application routes to enter Iran.

Legit.ng reported that Spain named African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-free entry.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng