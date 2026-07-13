Veteran actress Iya Rainbow has addressed the long-running claim linking Pasuma to the late Baba Agbako

The actress explained how the rumour started and why many people got the story wrong

She also showered heartfelt prayers on the Fuji star while praising his loyalty to his late mother's friends

Veteran Nollywood actress Iya Rainbow has set the record straight on the rumours surrounding Fuji music icon Wasiu Alabi Ajibola, popularly known as Pasuma.

For years, many fans have believed that the late Yoruba actor Baba Agbako was Pasuma's biological father.

However, the respected actress has dismissed the claim, insisting that there was never any blood relationship between the late movie star and the Fuji singer.

Iya Rainbow addresses the long-running claim linking Pasuma to the late Baba Agbako. Photos: Iya Rainbow/Pasuma/Baba Agbako.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent interview, Iya Rainbow revealed that Pasuma's late mother was actively involved in the Yoruba movie industry during her lifetime.

According to her, the singer's mother worked under the late Baba Agbako, a relationship that may have led many people to assume there was a family connection.

She stressed that the public misunderstood their professional relationship and gradually turned it into a false story.

"I am always surprised whenever I hear people calling the late Baba Agbako Pasuma Wonder's father," she said.

The actress added that many veterans in the Yoruba film industry can testify that Pasuma's mother was simply one of Baba Agbako's actresses.

Iya Rainbow recalled that Pasuma was no longer a little child by the time his mother introduced him to members of the entertainment industry.

According to her, there was never any secret about his family background.

She maintained that the rumours have persisted over the years despite those who knew the truth.

The veteran actress noted that people often spread stories without confirming the facts.

Beyond clearing the rumour, Iya Rainbow also spoke glowingly about the Fuji musician's character.

She described Pasuma as a respectful man who has remained connected to people who shared a close relationship with his late mother.

Despite becoming one of Nigeria's biggest Fuji stars, she said he never abandoned those who stood by his mother during her lifetime.

"When Pasuma became popular, he chose not to abandon all of us who were close to his mother, including me," she said.

The actress went on to offer heartfelt prayers for the singer, asking God to grant him long life, good health and continued success.

Watch the Instagram video of Iya Rainbow talking about Pasuma's father

Reactions trail Iya Rainbow's interview on Pasuma

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lisebeautyrange stated:

"Still so beautiful and active, may you continue to live a beautiful Healthy life maam"

@wonderchildforkids commented:

"God bless Alhaja, she was a good grandmother , ki Olohun de ile fun won"

@andrew_in_streatham noted:

"Even that name Agbako is not a good name to be called. May God NOT let us suffer Agbako. Olorun ma je ki a ri Agbako!. Why don't they change their name?"

Iya Rainbow explains how the rumour started and why many people got the story wrong. Photos: Iya Rainbow.

Source: Instagram

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Legit.ng previously reported how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng