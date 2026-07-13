44 pupils and teachers abducted from two Oyo schools on May 15 arrived at Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan after their rescue on Friday, July 10

The victims spent 56 days in bandits' captivity before being freed, with a teacher and an Okada rider killed during the original attack

All 44 survivors underwent a mandatory 48-hour medical and psychological evaluation at a Nigerian Army facility before being handed over to the governor

Forty-four pupils and teachers abducted from two schools in Oyo State have arrived at the Governor's Office at Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan, marking the final step before their reunion with family members.

The victims were taken from Community Grammar School in Ahoro-Esiele and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, both located in the Oriire Local Government Area, during a violent attack on May 15. A teacher and an Okada rider were killed in the raid.

Abducted Oyo students reunite with their families Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Before reaching the governor's office, the rescued pupils were taken to a Nigerian Army medical facility in Ibadan, where they were placed under a compulsory 48-hour evaluation covering both their physical health and psychological well-being. Only after completing that process were they transferred to the secretariat for the formal handover by the state governor ahead of their return to their families.

The abduction had drawn widespread attention as one of the most significant mass school kidnappings recorded in Oyo State, with the length of the captivity and the scale of those held deepening concern over security in the region.

Nigerians react as Oyo children moved to govt house

The video of their return to the state government house, which was shared by the BBC Yoruba, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olusegun Abiola mourned those who lost their lives during the operation:

"To God be the glory for their safe return. While we rejoice, our hearts are heavy because of all those who lost their lives, our gallant officers inclusive. The question is: how did we get to this point in a space of 27 years of democracy that started in 1999?"

Seyi Makinde received the rescued Oyo schoolchildren and teachers Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Oluseyi Olatunji Adeyemi said reuniting them with their families should not be the end of the government's support for the children:

"After seeing their families, they should be accommodated by the government and rehabilitated properly."

Muri Ayangbola expressed optimism that one of the children will be governor of the state in the future:

"Congratulations... I have believed that by the power of the Almighty, the governor of Oyo state is among those children. years to come. Bee ni yo ri, oti ri bee."

Aliyu Lasisi said two days of medical rehabilitation was too short:

"But, are we sure 2days of medical care is enough for the 56 harrowing experience in the jungle? Methinks the government should have arranged how their immediate family would come to Ibadan to see their loved ones. I think I heard the governor saying something like that, that an arrangement would be made for their loved ones."

See the video on Facebook here:

Adeboye comments on rescue of Oyo pupils

Legit.ng earlier reported that the RCCG has described the rescue of abducted Oriire schoolchildren as divine fulfilment after weeks of fasting and prayer.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye revealed that God told him the release of the pupils would be dramatic, though no timeline or details were given.

Security agencies rescued 39 pupils and 7 teachers on Friday after 57 days in captivity, with the presidency confirming no concessions were made to the kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng