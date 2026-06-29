Senator Seriake Dickson has disclosed that the NDC remains open to discussions with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections

Dickson expressed optimism that any coalition arrangement would eventually support his party’s top candidates

The opposition figure's remarks come amid renewed commentaries about a possible alliance among opposition parties

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Senator Seriake Dickson on Sunday, June 28, 2026, said his party remains open to discussions with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dickson, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), was reacting to the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, that set aside an earlier order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC as a political party.

Seriake Dickson-led NDC says it is open to coalition talks with other political parties ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The court vacated its December 10, 2025, judgment compelling INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

Delivering the ruling in the suit marked FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025, Isah Dashen, the presiding judge, held that the earlier judgment was delivered without hearing all necessary parties, rendering the proceedings constitutionally defective.

According to NAN, the ruling followed an application by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), which argued that it had a legal interest in the matter and ought to have been joined in the suit before the judgment was delivered.

The judge also held that material facts were not disclosed during the earlier proceedings and ordered that the substantive suit begin afresh with INEC, the PMP, and the NDC joined as parties.

NDC not ruling out alliance

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, monitored by Legit.ng, Dickson expressed his disappointment with the court's ruling. He subsequently expressed hope that any eventual coalition would rally behind the NDC’s candidates.

Leadership quoted Dickson as saying:

“As an opposition leader, we will be open. Our party, the NDC, will be open to conversations within that space.

“But it is not for me or anyone to pre-empt those discussions. We hope that whatever discussions take place will lead to the NDC candidates being backed because we know the value of the candidates we are putting forward.

Amid party tensions, Seriake Dickson meets with Peter Obi and others, and urges NDC members to set aside differences and focus on winning the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

“We are not claiming superiority. After the nomination process has ended, we will move into another phase of discussions. Whether there will be an agreement, I don’t know. We will try. Where it will lead, I don’t know, but all those are options that remain open.”

ADC coalition seeks democratic renewal

Legit.ng previously reported that an opposition coalition was formed in 2025 under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The brains behind the coalition said it was formed as a rescue mission to restore hope, democracy, and accountable leadership in the country.

While the NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, initially joined the ADC coalition, he left the alliance in early May 2026 to team up with the Dickson-led NDC. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the ADC.

NDC's Obi reacts to court's judgment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NDC's Obi vowed that he would be on the ballot for the 2027 elections.

Obi spoke hours after the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, set aside its earlier judgment directing INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

Obi accused the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of "doing everything possible to stop me from becoming a candidate in this 2027 election."

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng