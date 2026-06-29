2027 Election: NDC Leader Hints at Coalition After Court Overturned Judgment Recognising Party
- Senator Seriake Dickson has disclosed that the NDC remains open to discussions with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections
- Dickson expressed optimism that any coalition arrangement would eventually support his party’s top candidates
- The opposition figure's remarks come amid renewed commentaries about a possible alliance among opposition parties
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Senator Seriake Dickson on Sunday, June 28, 2026, said his party remains open to discussions with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.
Dickson, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), was reacting to the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, that set aside an earlier order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC as a political party.
The court vacated its December 10, 2025, judgment compelling INEC to register the NDC as a political party.
Delivering the ruling in the suit marked FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025, Isah Dashen, the presiding judge, held that the earlier judgment was delivered without hearing all necessary parties, rendering the proceedings constitutionally defective.
According to NAN, the ruling followed an application by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), which argued that it had a legal interest in the matter and ought to have been joined in the suit before the judgment was delivered.
The judge also held that material facts were not disclosed during the earlier proceedings and ordered that the substantive suit begin afresh with INEC, the PMP, and the NDC joined as parties.
NDC not ruling out alliance
Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, monitored by Legit.ng, Dickson expressed his disappointment with the court's ruling. He subsequently expressed hope that any eventual coalition would rally behind the NDC’s candidates.
Leadership quoted Dickson as saying:
“As an opposition leader, we will be open. Our party, the NDC, will be open to conversations within that space.
“But it is not for me or anyone to pre-empt those discussions. We hope that whatever discussions take place will lead to the NDC candidates being backed because we know the value of the candidates we are putting forward.
“We are not claiming superiority. After the nomination process has ended, we will move into another phase of discussions. Whether there will be an agreement, I don’t know. We will try. Where it will lead, I don’t know, but all those are options that remain open.”
ADC coalition seeks democratic renewal
Legit.ng previously reported that an opposition coalition was formed in 2025 under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The brains behind the coalition said it was formed as a rescue mission to restore hope, democracy, and accountable leadership in the country.
While the NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, initially joined the ADC coalition, he left the alliance in early May 2026 to team up with the Dickson-led NDC. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the ADC.
NDC's Obi reacts to court's judgment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NDC's Obi vowed that he would be on the ballot for the 2027 elections.
Obi spoke hours after the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, set aside its earlier judgment directing INEC to register the NDC as a political party.
Obi accused the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of "doing everything possible to stop me from becoming a candidate in this 2027 election."
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.