The Federal High Court in Kano has been urged to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from contesting in the 2027 general elections. The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CFRPA) filed the suit before the trial court, where it raised the allegations of certificate forgery against the president.

According to the court document, the group alleged that President Tinubu presented forged academic certificates from Chicago State University and a fake discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 presidential elections.

Group asks court to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from 2027 elections over ceritificate forgery allegations Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the suit, which was marked FHC/K/CS/312/2026, mentioned Tinubu, INEC and Chicago State University as the defendants. The plaintiff alleged that President Tinubu never attended Government College Lagos as he had claimed.

According to the group, Government College Lagos was established in 1974, which was four years after the graduation of President Tinubu.

The CSO also argued that the president does not possess a valid certificate from secondary school, which is the minimum requirement by the constitution to contest for the position of the president in Nigeria. It accused INEC of failing to act on its petition, which was dated June 19, 2026, when it demanded clarification on the eligibility of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng