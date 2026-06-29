Breaking: Tension as Court Told to Disqualify Tinubu, Reason Emerges
The Federal High Court in Kano has been urged to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from contesting in the 2027 general elections. The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy (CFRPA) filed the suit before the trial court, where it raised the allegations of certificate forgery against the president.
According to the court document, the group alleged that President Tinubu presented forged academic certificates from Chicago State University and a fake discharge certificate from the National Youth Service Corps to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 presidential elections.
Daily Trust reported that the suit, which was marked FHC/K/CS/312/2026, mentioned Tinubu, INEC and Chicago State University as the defendants. The plaintiff alleged that President Tinubu never attended Government College Lagos as he had claimed.
According to the group, Government College Lagos was established in 1974, which was four years after the graduation of President Tinubu.
The CSO also argued that the president does not possess a valid certificate from secondary school, which is the minimum requirement by the constitution to contest for the position of the president in Nigeria. It accused INEC of failing to act on its petition, which was dated June 19, 2026, when it demanded clarification on the eligibility of Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng