Nollywood star Rita Dominic celebrated her 51st birthday with stunning photos and a heartfelt message of gratitude that quickly caught fans' attention

Her elegant birthday look sparked admiration, while many praised her timeless beauty, confidence, and enduring influence in the entertainment industry

The celebration also rekindled memories of her inspiring journey, making fans eager to see more from the actress's special day

Nollywood’s beloved actress, Rita Dominic, marked her 51st birthday on July 12th in grand style, radiating elegance and confidence.

The screen diva took to her Instagram page to share a stunning video and photos that captured her timeless beauty and poise.

Rita Dominic's stunning birthday look has everyone talking. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

In one of the captivating shots, Rita stood gracefully on a balcony overlooking a cityscape, dressed in a striking bright yellow pantsuit.

The tailored blazer, adorned with delicate embellishments around the waist and lapel, paired perfectly with matching trousers, exuding sophistication and charm.

The vivid hue of her outfit contrasted beautifully with the serene blue sky and modern buildings in the background, a perfect reflection of her vibrant personality and enduring star power.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Rita wrote:

“Another year. Another birthday. I give thanks to Almighty God for his enormous blessings in my life. Happy birthday, Ree Dee.”

Her post drew admiration from fans and colleagues alike, many celebrating her grace and longevity in the industry.

Last year, Rita had marked her 50th birthday with angelic white-themed photos and a London party attended by top Nollywood stars, including Genevieve Nnaji.

Known for her wit and confidence, Rita has never shied away from embracing her age and achievements.

When an online critic once mocked her for flaunting her curves, she fired back with class, telling him to “cry more.”

Reflecting on her journey, Rita previously shared how she and Genevieve started as “passionate girls with a dream,” unaware of how far Nollywood would go. “Looking around and seeing how far we’ve come fills my heart with pride,” she said.

See Rita Dominic's Instagram post celebrating her new age:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rita Dominic received a brand new Range Rover from her husband, media entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike, as a Valentine’s Day gift on February 14.

The surprise took place at their home, where family and friends gathered to witness the special moment.

The luxury SUV, decorated with a giant red bow on the bonnet and balloons inside, was presented to Rita Dominic as she stepped out of the house in a red dress.

She appeared stunned as she walked towards the gleaming car, covering her face in disbelief before taking time to admire its exterior.

She later entered the vehicle to explore its features, while loved ones cheered around them.

Dominic shared the video of the surprise on her Instagram and X pages on February 14, showing how her Valentine's Day evening went.

She wrote:

"Another valentine with my favorite human, my forever boyfriend.. 🥰 He surprised me with the loveliest valentine gift but honestly what I love most is how he makes love feel so effortless. I love you."

After receiving the car, she embraced and kissed her husband warmly, before joining him and their guests in raising champagne glasses for celebratory toasts.

Rita Dominic proves timeless elegance with eye-catching birthday look. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

The clip captured the joyful moments as the couple marked Valentine’s Day with family support and heartfelt gestures.

The actress, known for her roles in films such as The Meeting and 76, married Fidelis Anosike in April 2022 during a traditional ceremony in Imo state, followed by a white wedding in North Yorkshire, England, later that year.

Their wedding celebrations were attended by colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry.

In March 2024, Dominic explained why she had waited until the age of 46 to marry, saying she wanted to be certain about her choice and preferred to follow her heart rather than societal expectations.

Her marriage to Anosike marked a new chapter in her life, balancing her private happiness with a career that has spanned more than two decades in Nollywood.

Rita Dominic reflects on Nollywood journey with Genevieve

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Dominic took a walk down memory lane as she opened up about her early days in the Nigerian film industry alongside fellow screen star Genevieve Nnaji.

Rita took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself and the actress on her 50th birthday. She mentioned that when they first started their careers in Nollywood, they were just "passionate girls" with a dream.

She stated that looking around and realising how far they had come made her proud, adding that they didn't walk alone.

Source: Legit.ng