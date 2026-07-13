MC Oluomo publicly bowed before Fuji star Saheed Osupa, explaining the gesture was out of deep respect for his elder

The transport union boss revealed he and Osupa grew up on the same street, and Osupa's late mother used to feed him Tuwo as a child

MC Oluomo stated Osupa knows everything about his upbringing, describing the singer as being far more than just an age mate

Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has stirred conversation online after a video emerged of him explaining why he bowed before Fuji music legend Saheed Osupa during a public encounter.

In the video which surfaced online on Monday, July 13, 2026, the transport union president recounted the moment, saying Osupa was visibly taken aback by the gesture and asked why he did such a thing.

NURTW president MC Oluomo reveals Saheed Osupa is older than him. Credit: kingmcoluomo/kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo revealed that he and Osupa are not age mates, as the Fuji singer was older than him.

Beyond the age gap, Oluomo went further to paint a picture of a bond that stretched back decades. According to him, Osupa is fully aware of the details of his childhood, having witnessed his formative years firsthand. The two grew up on the same street, and it was Osupa's late mother who would regularly serve him tuwo from her shop when he was a young boy.

"He knows everything about me while I was growing up," MC Oluomo said. "It was his late mother who fed me with Tuwo while I was growing up; we lived on the same street."

The revelation caught many netizens off guard, given that MC Oluomo is perhaps more publicly associated with Fuji star Pasuma as a supporter and fan. The depth of his ties to Osupa surprised some netizens.

MC Oluomo finally explains reason for bowing to Saheed Osupa at public event. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Watch MC Oluomo recount his childhood bond with Saheed Osupa in the video below:

What netizen said

The video drew a range of reactions online, with some questioning the claim and others reminiscing about Osupa's music catalogue.

MDAfrica95 wrote:

"Wow..then how did MC Oluomo now become Pasuma top fan instead of Osupa lol omo life deep gan"

Oluseyi_Tan said:

"Na Pasuma be King."

Kingofbreast23 commented:

"Mc OLUOMO don lie. Saheed osupa grow up far away from where MC come from o. Osupa na safejo boy. When I small him dey come buy coconut for my mum side."

Akins698 said:

"Who remembers this osupa song that goes, Sheri oremeji kan ni gba kan won dijo wa won paeja ikan malowoe de ikeji owoe de........."

StephenE62968 commented:

"Shared history explains familiarity, not necessarily today's relationship. People often overlook that distinction."

Baba Ijesha visits MC Oluomo

Legit.ng also reported that actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, visited MC Oluomo, sparking conversation online.

In a video that has since circulated widely, Baba Ijesha appeared relaxed and unbothered by the public scrutiny surrounding his continued closeness with the powerful transport union boss.

Rather than shy away from the association, he leaned into it, making it clear that their friendship is not new and will not be influenced by outside opinions.

Source: Legit.ng