Lafarge Africa Plc completed its corporate rebranding to HBM Nigeria Plc following regulatory approval from the CAC

The name change followed a $1 billion deal in which Chinese cement giant HBM acquired an 84% stake in the company from Holcim

Shareholders were assured their existing share certificates and electronic holdings remain valid and will be updated automatically

Lafarge Africa Plc has formally adopted the name HBM Nigeria Plc, completing a corporate transition that began with the takeover of the company by Chinese cement manufacturer HBM.

The company announced the development through a post on X, writing: "Welcome to HBM NIGERIA! Building the future." A formal notification was simultaneously issued to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders, and the broader investing public, confirming that all required regulatory approvals had been secured.

Lafarge Africa says it is now HBM Nigeria, with the CAC approving the new name after shareholders endorsed the rebranding exercise. Photo: Lafarge

Source: Getty Images

Lafarge, one of the biggest cement companies in Nigeria on the NGX, is also now trading with the name HBM.

What Triggered the Name Change

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation recognising the new name, giving the rebranding full legal effect. Shareholders had originally endorsed the change at the company's Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2026, when the board received authorisation to amend the company's constitutional documents and finalise all regulatory processes.

Company Secretary and Legal Director Adewunmi Alode signed the official statement, which read in part:

"This strategic name change is a pivotal step in our ongoing corporate rebranding exercise. It reflects our evolved business vision, long-term growth objectives, and our renewed commitment to delivering superior value to our stakeholders."

The company added that it would continue to uphold high standards of corporate governance and operational excellence under its new identity.

What It Means for Shareholders

HBM Nigeria assured investors that the rebranding carries no implications for their ownership positions.

All existing share certificates and electronic holdings remain valid and will be updated automatically by the company's registrars, with no action required from shareholders.

HBM Nigeria has assured shareholders their investments remain valid despite the company's official name change from Lafarge Africa. Photo: HBM

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The name change is the final step in a broader ownership shift that dates to December 2024, when Swiss building materials company Holcim agreed to sell its nearly 84% stake in Lafarge Africa to HBM in a transaction valued at approximately $1 billion.

The deal transferred control of one of Nigeria's largest cement producers to a Chinese group that has expanded aggressively across Africa since the early 2020s.

The formal adoption of the HBM name now brings the Nigerian subsidiary into direct alignment with its parent company, marking the start of a new chapter for a business that has operated under the Lafarge brand in Nigeria for decades.

First Bank parent company rebrands, announces new name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FBN Holdings Plc has been renamed First HoldCo Plc (FirstHoldCo) as part of plans to create a uniform identity across all its subsidiaries.

The leading Nigerian financial company announced the change in its name in a statement released.

The rebranding was intended to highlight FirstHoldCo’s commitment to innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence.

Source: Legit.ng