The US government published the identities of 17 Nigerians linked to money laundering, placing them among deportation priorities under updated enforcement measures

Authorities released mugshots, arrest locations, and criminal profiles of the affected Nigerians, drawing widespread attention to the latest deportation register

The DHS confirmed the individuals remained on its deportation list but withheld details on when they would be returned to Nigeria

The United States Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has escalated its ongoing immigration enforcement campaign by releasing the profiles of 17 Nigerian nationals convicted of money laundering

The profiles, which include full names, mugshots, arrest locations, and specific charges, were extracted from the US government's "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) criminal register.

The US is set to deport 17 Nigerians who committed money laundering crimes. Photo credit: Donald Trump, dhs.gov

Source: UGC

The list represents a subset of the 124 Nigerians currently flagged on the database under the Trump administration's sweeping mass deportation policies targeting non-citizens with major criminal convictions.

Below is a detailed report on the 17 money laundering suspects and their arrest locations that landed them on the deportation list.

17 Nigerians deported for money laundering

Under the updated guidelines, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is prioritising the repatriation of individuals convicted of serious financial crimes.

According to the official database records, here are the 17 individuals currently flagged for deportation specifically under money laundering charges:

1. Patrick Temitope Edah

Location of Arrest: Oxford, Wisconsin

2. Dumor Baribe

Location of Arrest: Dallas, Texas

3. Marcus Unigwe

Location of Arrest: Oberlin, Louisiana

4. Bameyi Omale

Location of Arrest: Thomson, Illinois

5. Benjamin Ifebajo

Location of Arrest: Atlanta, Georgia

6. Chukwudi Kingsley Kalu

Location of Arrest: Salt Lake City, Utah

7. Toluwani Adebakin

Location of Arrest: Yazoo City, Mississippi

8. Ayibatonye Bienzigha

Location of Arrest: Newark, New Jersey

9. Uche Diuno

Location of Arrest: Oakdale, Louisiana

10. Dasola Abdulraheem

Location of Arrest: Aliceville, Alabama

11. Kingsley Ibhadore

Location of Arrest: Anthony, Texas

12. Daro Kosin

Location of Arrest: Victorville, California

13. Abiemwense Obanor

Location of Arrest: Lompoc, California

14. Bernard Ogie Oretekor

Location of Arrest: Ellenwood, Georgia

15. Chibuzo Nwaonu

Location of Arrest: Nashville, Tennessee

16. Marcus Unigwe

Location of Arrest: Oakdale, Louisiana

17. Okechukwu Amadi

Location of Arrest: Butner, North Carolina

Although the Department of Homeland Security has publicised the photographs, names, and convictions of the 17 Nigerians, the agency has not disclosed the specific timelines for their flights back to Nigeria.

US releases Yahoo boys to be deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government released the identities of five notorious Nigerian cyber fraudsters (Yahoo boys) who were among those marked for deportation.

One of the individuals was once celebrated on a prestigious global business Forbes list before his dramatic downfall landed him in the sights of US authorities.

Source: Legit.ng