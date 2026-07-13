US Publishes Names of 17 Nigerians Facing Deportation Over Money Laundering
- The US government published the identities of 17 Nigerians linked to money laundering, placing them among deportation priorities under updated enforcement measures
- Authorities released mugshots, arrest locations, and criminal profiles of the affected Nigerians, drawing widespread attention to the latest deportation register
- The DHS confirmed the individuals remained on its deportation list but withheld details on when they would be returned to Nigeria
The United States Government, through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has escalated its ongoing immigration enforcement campaign by releasing the profiles of 17 Nigerian nationals convicted of money laundering
The profiles, which include full names, mugshots, arrest locations, and specific charges, were extracted from the US government's "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) criminal register.
The list represents a subset of the 124 Nigerians currently flagged on the database under the Trump administration's sweeping mass deportation policies targeting non-citizens with major criminal convictions.
Below is a detailed report on the 17 money laundering suspects and their arrest locations that landed them on the deportation list.
17 Nigerians deported for money laundering
Under the updated guidelines, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is prioritising the repatriation of individuals convicted of serious financial crimes.
According to the official database records, here are the 17 individuals currently flagged for deportation specifically under money laundering charges:
1. Patrick Temitope Edah
- Location of Arrest: Oxford, Wisconsin
2. Dumor Baribe
- Location of Arrest: Dallas, Texas
3. Marcus Unigwe
- Location of Arrest: Oberlin, Louisiana
4. Bameyi Omale
- Location of Arrest: Thomson, Illinois
5. Benjamin Ifebajo
- Location of Arrest: Atlanta, Georgia
6. Chukwudi Kingsley Kalu
- Location of Arrest: Salt Lake City, Utah
7. Toluwani Adebakin
- Location of Arrest: Yazoo City, Mississippi
8. Ayibatonye Bienzigha
- Location of Arrest: Newark, New Jersey
9. Uche Diuno
- Location of Arrest: Oakdale, Louisiana
10. Dasola Abdulraheem
- Location of Arrest: Aliceville, Alabama
11. Kingsley Ibhadore
- Location of Arrest: Anthony, Texas
12. Daro Kosin
- Location of Arrest: Victorville, California
13. Abiemwense Obanor
- Location of Arrest: Lompoc, California
14. Bernard Ogie Oretekor
- Location of Arrest: Ellenwood, Georgia
15. Chibuzo Nwaonu
- Location of Arrest: Nashville, Tennessee
16. Marcus Unigwe
- Location of Arrest: Oakdale, Louisiana
17. Okechukwu Amadi
- Location of Arrest: Butner, North Carolina
Although the Department of Homeland Security has publicised the photographs, names, and convictions of the 17 Nigerians, the agency has not disclosed the specific timelines for their flights back to Nigeria.
US releases Yahoo boys to be deported
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government released the identities of five notorious Nigerian cyber fraudsters (Yahoo boys) who were among those marked for deportation.
One of the individuals was once celebrated on a prestigious global business Forbes list before his dramatic downfall landed him in the sights of US authorities.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng