Nigeria's National Sports Commission confirmed that Eric Chelle agreed to a contract extension weeks ago, but formal documentation is yet to be completed

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade said the delay is procedural, adding that Chelle is unbothered by reports linking him to the Algerian Football Federation

Reports claim that the Federation of Algerian Football are eyeing Chelle as a replacement for Vladimir Petkovic after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has moved to reassure Nigerians that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle's future remains with the team.

Chelle reportedly agreed to extend his contract, which is set to expire in December 2026, but there has yet to be formal documentation or an official announcement.

NSC assures Nigerians Eric Chelle will continue as Super Eagles head coach. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade confirmed that an agreement is secured and Nigerians have no reason to worry that the manager could depart.

Olopade said the delay reflects the administrative process that precedes any contractual formalisation rather than any breakdown in negotiations.

“Before contracts are signed on paper, you must have done a great deal of work to solidify all ends," he told Punch.

“It's a renewed contract, which means it's an existing one. We have agreed, so I am sure that the Nigeria Football Federation will conclude the documentation as soon as possible.

Foot Mercato reported that the Federation of Algerian Football is interested in Chelle as a replacement for Vladimir Petkovic, but Olopade added that Chelle is unbothered by the rumours.

“Eric is a gentleman, so all the stories about other countries looking for him do not hold water. I've sat with him, and I know he is not bothered by all those rumours," he added.

The Super Eagles will begin preparations for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers during the September international break.

Eric Chelle’s salary details emerge

Legit.ng previously reported Eric Chelle’s salary details after reports that he has agreed a contract extension to continue as Super Eagles head coach.

The Franco-Malian manager, whose previous salary was $55,000 per month, is set to earn a bumper $100,000 per month in the new contract.

Source: Legit.ng