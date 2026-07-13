Netflix plans to launch always-on live TV channels to enhance subscriber engagement and boost competition

Live programming could challenge traditional pay-TV operators like DStv and GOtv while attracting advertisers

Subscription bundles and strategic partnerships are being considered to provide additional value to consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Netflix is reportedly preparing a major shift in its streaming strategy by exploring the launch of always-on live TV channels, a move that could intensify competition with traditional pay-TV providers such as DStv and GOtv while opening new revenue opportunities.

The reported initiative comes as the streaming giant looks for fresh ways to keep subscribers engaged amid signs that viewer activity is slowing and competition in the streaming industry continues to intensify.

Netflix turns DStv and GOtv major challenger with 24/7 live channels. Credit: ISABELLE SOURIMENT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Netflix eyes 24/7 live programming

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is considering introducing live television channels that would stream content around the clock, allowing subscribers to tune in at any time without having to choose what to watch.

Unlike Netflix's current on-demand model, where viewers actively select movies or TV series, the proposed live channels would continuously broadcast curated content. Subscribers could switch on a channel and enjoy hours of uninterrupted entertainment, similar to the traditional television experience.

The move would offer an alternative to binge-watching popular series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender or new thrillers, providing a more relaxed viewing option where content plays automatically.

New threat to DStv, GOtv and free streaming platforms

If implemented, the new live TV channels could position Netflix as a stronger rival to pay-TV operators like DStv and GOtv, which have long relied on scheduled programming to retain audiences.

The strategy would also increase competition with free, ad-supported streaming platforms such as Pluto TV and Tubi, both of which already offer hundreds of live channels across various genres.

Industry analysts believe live television could become an important pillar of Netflix's advertising business. Unlike on-demand content, where users can often skip ads, live programming typically offers more opportunities to display commercials, making it attractive to advertisers seeking higher viewer engagement.

Bundles and strategic partnerships under consideration

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Netflix is exploring subscription bundles similar to those offered by major technology companies.

People familiar with the discussions said the streaming company has held talks about potential partnerships with other entertainment platforms, including Peacock. Such bundles could allow customers to access multiple streaming services under a single subscription, making them more appealing to consumers seeking value.

Netflix has not officially commented on the reports.

Company pushes new features to keep subscribers watching

The reported plans are part of Netflix's broader effort to strengthen user engagement and maintain its leadership in the increasingly crowded streaming market.

In recent months, the company has tested several new products, including short-form videos, video podcasts and a dedicated gaming app for children, all designed to encourage subscribers to spend more time on the platform.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix has also become concerned about declining audience interest between the first and second seasons of many of its original productions, raising questions about its ability to consistently produce long-term blockbuster series.

Meanwhile, data from Nielsen showed that Netflix accounted for 7.8% of total television viewing in April, indicating that its share of audience attention has softened amid growing competition.

DStv and GOtv get a strong rival as Netflix launches live channels. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Adding to its expansion plans, Variety recently reported that Netflix is in discussions to acquire Letterboxd, the popular social networking platform for film enthusiasts, in what could further strengthen its position within the global entertainment ecosystem.

Should the live TV initiative move forward, Netflix could fundamentally reshape the streaming landscape, blurring the line between traditional television and on-demand entertainment while increasing pressure on established broadcasters and pay-TV providers worldwide.

Multichoice announces new channels on DStv, GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company, has launched two new Novelas+ channels in English and Portuguese on its DStv and GOtv platforms, expanding its lineup of international entertainment for Nigerian audiences.

In a statement, the pay-TV provider said the channels became available from Tuesday, July 1, offering viewers a dedicated destination for telenovelas, one of television's most popular drama genres.

According to the company, the launch builds on the success of Novelas TV, now rebranded as Novelas+, which is the most-watched television channel in French-speaking Africa.

Source: Legit.ng