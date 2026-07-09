Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi took to X to honour Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain knocked Portugal out of the Round of 16 after Mikel Merino scored a late winner to end their Iberian neighbours’ campaign

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the pitch in tears after what appeared to be his final appearance at the FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has paid a public tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Spain in the Round of 16.

Spain secured their place in the quarter-finals after Mikel Merino's late goal proved decisive, sending Portugal home and bringing the curtain down on what Ronaldo confirmed is his last World Cup appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after playing his final World Cup game. Photo by Ayman Aref.

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old forward was visibly emotional as he left the pitch, as he failed to lay his hands on the only elusive trophy of his career in his final attempt.

Ndidi shared a short message on his X page honouring the Portuguese legend following his side's elimination, an acknowledgement that drew attention given Ndidi's standing as one of Africa's most respected midfielders.

The Nigerian international's tribute reflected the broader respect Ronaldo commands across the football community, even among players from rival nations.

As noted by FIFA, Ronaldo has featured in six FIFA World Cups across his career, a record that underlines the scale of his longevity at the highest level of international football.

FIFA pays tribute to Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after featuring in his final World Cup appearance against Spain.

The Portugal national team captain became the first player to score in six FIFA World Cups after his brace against Uzbekistan in the second game.

Source: Legit.ng