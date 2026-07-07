Professor Bello Abubakar has been arrested for misleading ICPC about Mallam Nasir El-Rufai's medical attendance

El-Rufai was caught attending a political meeting during a supposedly sanctioned medical visit

ICPC accused El-Rufai of breaching court-approved conditions in custody

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) operatives have arrested Professor Bello Abubakar, the personal physician of former Governor El-Rufai.

Abubakar was arrested for allegedly misleading the ICPC to believe that El-Rufai was being attended to at the National Hospital in Abuja.

As reported by the Nigerian Affairs, it was, however, discovered that El-Rufai was holding a meeting with Kaduna ADC governorship candidate Isa Ashiru Kudan.

The commission said the arranged medical visit was used for activities outside the scope contemplated by the court and the ICPC.

According to The Punch, ICPC accused El-Rufai of violating the conditions of a court-approved medical visit while in the commission’s custody.

The ICPC spokesperson, John Odey, said the commission said it had facilitated El-Rufai’s medical visit in compliance with a court directive and its statutory obligation to respect the rights and welfare of persons in its custody.

Odey said the ICPC prosecution team informed the court that when officers arrived to convey El-Rufai to court, he declined to accompany them, insisting on seeing his personal doctor.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ICPC Head of Media and Public Communications.

“The prosecution further informed the court that no prior request had been made to the Commission for such medical consultation and that, when asked by the Commission’s medical doctor, the defendant reportedly indicated that he had no immediate medical complaints but stated that his wife, Asia El-Rufai, who is also one of his legal counsel, had requested that he see his personal physician, Professor Bello Abubakar.”

According to the statement, ICPC later discovered photographs posted on Facebook by one of El-Rufai’s political associates, Isa Ashiru Kudan, showing him with several visitors, including Professor Abubakar, during the period designated for the medical consultation.

“The images and post by Isa Kudan indicated that the arranged medical visit was utilised for activities outside the scope contemplated by the court and the ICPC. This is a clear violation of the court order!”

Atiku reacts to El-Rufai's bail conditions

Recall that Atiku warned against weaponising bail for former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate raised concerns over bail conditions affecting El-Rufai's constitutional rights.

The former Vice President called for a fair judicial process to protect El-Rufai and other accused individuals in Nigeria.

Court takes action on El-Rufai’s 3rd bail application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Kaduna High Court dismissed El-Rufai's third bail application on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The ICPC presented evidence showing the National Hospital, Abuja, disowned the medical report El-Rufai submitted to support his application.

Judge Darius Khobo ordered the ICPC to grant El-Rufai access to personal physicians and any diagnostic facility of his choice in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng