The director-general of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, has explained why he established the agency

Adeyemi is facing growing scrutiny over the legitimacy of the agency as Nigerians continue to debate the controversy

Adeyemi was arrested in October 2025 for allegedly operating the agency from the Federal Secretariat after it reportedly secured a N1.3 billion allocation in the 2026 budget

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adeniyi Adeyemi, the embattled director-general (DG) of the “phantom” Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has explained that he established the controversial agency due to his "passion" for Nigeria.

As reported on Wednesday, July 8, by The Punch, speaking during an interview with VeryDarKMan (VDM), the social media influencer whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, Adeyemi said that his intention was to attract foreign investors and promote President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adeniyi Adeyemi says he created the controversial PFIPC to attract foreign investors and support President Bola Tinubu's administration. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @NigeriaStories, @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that a cease-and-desist letter from the camp of Femi Gbajabiamila had alleged that Adeyemi accused the president's chief of staff of receiving N400 million through proxies in connection with appointments into the purported fake organisation. The letter also claimed that Adeyemi alleged Gbajabiamila abused and exploited his office to intimidate individuals and media organisations.

Adeyemi reveals PFIPC creation reason

But speaking during the interview with VDM, TheCable quoted the embattled DG as saying:

“I wanted to bring in foreign investors to Nigeria so that I can write my name in gold. I am just desperate to serve. I just want to do my part for the country.

"That agency was established to bring in foreign investments to Nigeria and make Nigeria a preferred destination for foreign investors."

He added:

“I walk around the inter-ministerial agencies and partner with the MDAs and EFCC to make Nigeria a preferred world destination for investments. So, it’s not about personal interest. Before this whole brouhaha, we were expecting the world to be in Nigeria through our forthcoming global summit.”

Watch the X video of Adeyemi speaking to VDM on the controversy below:

Alleged fake agency raises accountability questions

Recall President Tinubu ordered a corruption investigation into allegations that the PFIPC, a purported fictitious government agency, was set up within his own office, complete with public funding worth $950,000 (£700,000).

According to the presidency, the letter from the president's chief of staff creating the PFIPC had been forged.

President Bola Tinubu orders the ICPC to investigate the alleged fictitious PFIPC, led by Adeniyi Adeyemi, within 30 days. Photo credit: Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi

Source: Facebook

Checks by Legit.ng showed the agency had secured office space within the federal secretariat - the vast government complex that houses many of Nigeria's ministries in the capital Abuja - opened bank accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act with an allocation of N1.3 billion ($950,000; £700,000).

The scandal has prompted mounting public pressure from civil society organisations, opposition politicians and senior lawyers who have demanded an independent inquiry.

Adeyemi: Gbajabiamila talks tough

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gbajabiamila gave Adeyemi 72 hours to withdraw what he described as false and defamatory allegations made against him in a widely circulated press conference or face both civil and criminal legal action.

Gbajabiamila, through his solicitors, Pinheiro LP, also demanded a public apology, the removal of the alleged defamatory publications from all media platforms, and a written undertaking that no further allegations would be made against him.

The demands are contained in a letter by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) on behalf of the law firm.

Source: Legit.ng