A leaked audio recording allegedly featuring ADC governorship candidate Isa Ashiru has sparked controversy in Kaduna State politics

Ashiru's allies dismissed the audio as AI-manipulated, while El-Rufai loyalists met to reaffirm their backing for the former governor

Aisha El-Rufai declared her support for the ADC candidate despite the controversy, posting on Facebook that there would be 'no retreat, no surrender'

A leaked audio recording purportedly featuring the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, has deepened fault lines within the party, prompting rival camps to publicly stake out their positions.

The recording, which circulated widely on social media, allegedly captures a telephone conversation between Ashiru and an elder from Southern Kaduna.

A leaked audio recording allegedly featuring ADC candidate Isa Ashiru has polarised opinions. Photo credit: @elrufai/@ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The voice in the audio reportedly criticises ADC national leader and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and suggests that joining the ADC was purely a tactical move to secure a governorship ticket rather than a genuine political alignment, Daily Trust reported.

"We only went to the ADC to obtain the party ticket so that we could move forward. The PDP is already divided into two factions. Wike is leading one faction, while Tanimu Turaki is leading the other, and both sides are in court," the speaker in the recording said.

The voice further characterised its association with El-Rufai as a matter of political convenience, and described the former governor as having become isolated within the party.

The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified, and it remains uncertain whether the voice belongs to Ashiru or whether the comments attributed to him are genuine. Ashiru had not issued any official statement on the matter at the time of this report.

Attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful, and text messages sent via WhatsApp went unanswered, Vanguard reported.

Ashiru camp cries foul

A senior ADC figure in Kaduna North, speaking anonymously as he was not authorised to address the issue publicly, rejected the recording as fabricated. "We don't believe it was his voice. In this era of Artificial Intelligence, anything is possible.

They only doctored the audio to suit their attempt to tarnish Ashiru's image before the public," he said, adding that political opponents were behind a deliberate smear campaign.

El-Rufai loyalists rally around former gov

In contrast, supporters of the former governor convened a meeting on Sunday to assess the fallout from the leaked recording. A source privy to the gathering told reporters that the group resolved to stand firmly behind El-Rufai.

"As loyalists of El-Rufai within the party, we met today to discuss the issue and to make it clear that our loyalty remains with him. We will do everything within our powers to protect his image in Kaduna State," the source said, noting that another meeting would follow to formalise the group's position.

Despite the tensions, Aisha El-Rufai, wife of the former governor, declared her continued backing for Ashiru as the ADC candidate. In a post on her verified Facebook page, she wrote:

"No retreat, no surrender. Kicking and struggling do not prevent death. Audio, letters, videos whatever they are even if Isa Ashiru will deal with not only Malam El-Rufai but the whole family. I said it is only one term; there will be no reverse, God willing."

Ashiru has contested the Kaduna governorship four times, twice under the PDP against El-Rufai in 2015 and 2019, again under the PDP in 2023 against Senator Uba Sani, and now under the ADC.

What ADC must do to stop deregistration

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kelly Agaba said the court order to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is desperation to truncate democracy and push Nigeria toward a one-party state.

The ADC chieftain described the move as a direct attack on the choice and pluralism the 1999 Constitution guarantees.

Source: Legit.ng