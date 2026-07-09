May Edochie's former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has made a bold claim about her fans in a new video

The lawyer, during an interview, shared what May's fans and supporters did to Judy Austin's children

Emeka Ugwuonye's comment has sparked fiery reactions from netizens, with many dragging the lawyer

May Edochie's estranged husband, Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and her child were reportedly targeted by her loyal fanbase, known as May Nation, according to a fresh claim from the first wife's former legal representative.

Barrister Emeka Ugwuonye, who previously served as May Edochie's lawyer, while speaking on the latest episode of the KAA Truths podcast released on Wednesday, July 8, on YouTube, alleged that members of May Nation went after Judy Austin's child.

May Edochie's former lawyer makes bold claim about her fanbase. Credit: dpaclinic/mayyuledochie/judyaustin

Source: Instagram

According to Emeka, May's fans allegedly targeted Judy's child on social media.

The video has ignited strong reactions across social media, with hundreds of comments flooding in from people on both sides of the long-running Edochie family saga.

Who Is Emeka Ugwuonye?

Ugwuonye is a lawyer who previously represented May Edochie during the highly publicised fallout from Yul Edochie's decision to take Judy Austin as a second wife. The marriage sparked widespread outrage in Nigeria, with May Edochie drawing enormous public sympathy. Her supporters, collectively known as May Nation, have been vocal in their defence of her.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that May Edochie escalated her long-running battle against online critics by taking legal action against her former lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye; Yinka Theisen; and some operators of several popular social media accounts.

May Edochie's former lawyer speaks about her fanbase on a podcast. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The video of May Edochie's former lawyer speaking about her fanbase on a podcast is below:

Reactions to May Edochie's former lawyer's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Linda Mambo commented:

"You can see that the universe is speaking Queen May. We all know that queen May success is causing Havoc on social media."

Margaret Ogbukwo said:

"DPA u are still explaining??"

Amaka Mac commented:

"The one wey you dey cry for your Facebook page no do you, yu had to go on podcast to continue to cry. Old age dey worry this man."

Edith Chiekwe Ahamuefule said:

"Oga so no evidence was provided to you and you were there nodding ka ngwele."

Victoria Abraham commented:

"See how God is fighting this woman's battle, God can never be man,Judy. You are blessed."

Grace Okafor said:

"My legal luminary, ride on... keep saying the truth."

Fans celebrate May Edochie's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Danielle Edochie, the daughter and first child of Yul and May Edochie, expressed excitement after she was among those selected from thousands of creators across Sub-Saharan Africa to join the first Meta AI Creator Circle in Nigeria.

The digital creator, who makes content about lifestyle, fashion and beauty, shared the news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, describing it as an important milestone in her content creation journey.

Reacting, many fans of her parents took to social media to celebrate with her.

Source: Legit.ng