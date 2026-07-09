The US Department of Justice and FBI opened a preliminary investigation into the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its president Claudio Tapia over suspected financial crimes

Authorities are examining whether hundreds of millions of dollars moved through American banks during the ongoing World Cup amount to money laundering or wire fraud

The probe comes as both Algeria and Egypt have filed separate petitions at the World Cup against Argentina

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have opened a preliminary probe into the Argentine Football Association.

The FBI also extended their probe to AFA president Claudio Tapia over suspected financial misconduct linked to the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

FBI is investigating Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia on suspicious transfer of funds during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

FBI scrutinises transfer funds done by Argentina FA

According to GOAL, federal authorities are scrutinising whether large sums of money, potentially running into hundreds of millions of dollars, that passed through US financial institutions during the tournament constitute wire fraud or money laundering under American law.

Miami Herald reported on the investigation, noting that the focus centres on transactions routed through American banks at a time when the United States is co-hosting the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

AFA Probe Draws Wider Scrutiny

The FBI investigation adds a significant legal dimension to an already turbulent tournament for Argentina.

Both Algeria and Egypt have each filed separate formal petitions against Argentina at the World Cup, though the specific grounds of those complaints were not detailed in the available reports.

The timing has not gone unnoticed online.

Several observers pointed to Argentina's scheduling advantage during the quarterfinal stage.

@PaddyStirling24 said:

Interesting how Argentina’s start time is the latest of all the quarterfinal matches, giving them the coolest possible temperature, while every other match has to duel it out in hot weather.

"Local start times (venue local): Spain vs. Belgium (9pm), France vs. Morocco (8pm), Norway vs. England (10pm) and Argentina vs. Switzerland (2am)."

@NUKE0NX offered a more pointed assessment, writing:

"Every World Cup they have won was filled with corruption. Most fraudulent country."

Meanwhile, Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium on Sunday, July 12, per Al Jazeera.

Messi reflects on dramatic comeback

Legit.ng previously reported that an emotional Messi admitted the victory over Egypt brought enormous relief after Argentina found themselves staring at elimination.

The captain explained that qualification was all that mattered, describing the comeback as one of the toughest moments of the tournament while expressing delight that his side found a way to recover.

Source: Legit.ng