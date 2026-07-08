Three students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) have been kidnapped from their off-campus hostel by some suspected bandits. The Nasarawa state police command confirmed the abduction, which happened along Awe Road, close to the university's temporary campus in Akunza, Lafia.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the command's public relations officer, said that a distress call was put through to the police at about 9:21 pm on Tuesday, July 7.

3 students of the Federal University of Lafia abducted Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

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Daily Trust reported that the assailants first knocked on the door of the students' residence before they forced their way inside. He further explained that their hostel is located in an area that is secluded around the temporary campus of the university, behind a power line and close to a bush path that led to Awe town.

According to the police, one of the three students has been rescued, and an intensive manhunt has been launched for the kidnappers. Nansel explained that the bandits operating in the area often used the cattle routes and high-tension corridor to escape into the bush after committing the crimes.

He disclosed that the operatives of the command were already trailing the assailants and urged students to desist from getting accommodation in isolated areas because of lower costs.

Source: Legit.ng