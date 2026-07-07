University Graduate Leaks Private Chat With Stranger After Gifting Her N600k Just for Bagging Degree
- A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of a bank transfer she received as a graduation gift from a stranger
- The lady leaked the private chat where the sender described the amount as 'something small', leaving her stunned and emotional
- The post went viral on X, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians who were both amused and moved by the gesture
A Nigerian graduate has set social media ablaze after sharing a private conversation and payment screenshot showing that a stranger sent her a huge sum of money as a graduation gift.
The post, shared by @theBigMira_ on X on 7 July 2026, showed a bank transfer confirmation bearing her name as the recipient, with the full amount clearly visible. Alongside the payment screenshot, she posted the chat exchange that followed the transfer.
Recent graduate receives N600k from stranger
In the conversation, the sender opened with a simple message that ended with a transaction of N600,000 as a graduation gift to her.
A clearly overwhelmed Miracle responded:
"Somebody pinch me, Jesus you said it was something small. This isn't small now. 😩😭😭 Thank you so much 😫😩😩🙏."
Captioning the screenshot, she said:
"I couldn’t post this yesterday cause I was in shock, there are still good men out there. I’m really grateful for this.😭😭❤️"
Reactions as graduate receives money from stranger
The post caught widespread attention, with many Nigerians reacting to both the size of the gift and the fact that it came from someone she apparently did not know. Some of the comments are below:
@dc_timmie said:
"Boys dey graduate every day for this app and them no dey get shi shi omo. Na man dey do man sha. Congratulations. 🎊"
@hamzat_saliu said:
"Because he sent you money 'they are still good men out there.'"
@thenayvuiiiton said:
"Awnnnnnn this is so nice congratulations again babygirl. 😍"
See the screenshots the new graduate shared on X below:
Can one earn N2.5 million a month selling roasted corn? Nigerians react to viral corn seller's video
UI graduate receives $100 as gift
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UI fresh law graduate who made headlines because of her project topic has received another financial reward.
This time around, someone sent her $100 (N134k), in addition to the N200k an American immigration lawyer gifted her.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng