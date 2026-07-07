A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of a bank transfer she received as a graduation gift from a stranger

The lady leaked the private chat where the sender described the amount as 'something small', leaving her stunned and emotional

The post went viral on X, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians who were both amused and moved by the gesture

A Nigerian graduate has set social media ablaze after sharing a private conversation and payment screenshot showing that a stranger sent her a huge sum of money as a graduation gift.

The post, shared by @theBigMira_ on X on 7 July 2026, showed a bank transfer confirmation bearing her name as the recipient, with the full amount clearly visible. Alongside the payment screenshot, she posted the chat exchange that followed the transfer.

A young graduate leaks a private conversation with a stranger who gifted her N600k. Photo credit: @theBigMira_/X

Source: Twitter

Recent graduate receives N600k from stranger

In the conversation, the sender opened with a simple message that ended with a transaction of N600,000 as a graduation gift to her.

A clearly overwhelmed Miracle responded:

"Somebody pinch me, Jesus you said it was something small. This isn't small now. 😩😭😭 Thank you so much 😫😩😩🙏."

Captioning the screenshot, she said:

"I couldn’t post this yesterday cause I was in shock, there are still good men out there. I’m really grateful for this.😭😭❤️"

Reactions as graduate receives money from stranger

The post caught widespread attention, with many Nigerians reacting to both the size of the gift and the fact that it came from someone she apparently did not know. Some of the comments are below:

@dc_timmie said:

"Boys dey graduate every day for this app and them no dey get shi shi omo. Na man dey do man sha. Congratulations. 🎊"

@hamzat_saliu said:

"Because he sent you money 'they are still good men out there.'"

@thenayvuiiiton said:

"Awnnnnnn this is so nice congratulations again babygirl. 😍"

See the screenshots the new graduate shared on X below:

UI graduate receives $100 as gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UI fresh law graduate who made headlines because of her project topic has received another financial reward.

This time around, someone sent her $100 (N134k), in addition to the N200k an American immigration lawyer gifted her.

Source: Legit.ng