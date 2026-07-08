Canada's immigration authority published a list of professionals it is actively seeking for permanent residence through Express Entry category-based rounds

The country says many professional careers and tradespeople are among the categories that qualify for the faster pathway

The announcement drew significant attention online, with over 4,300 bookmarks, particularly among Nigerians considering relocation to Canada

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has officially listed the categories of workers it is prioritising for permanent residence, signalling fresh opportunities for skilled professionals looking to relocate to the country.

The federal immigration body published the update on its official X account on 4 July 2026, and the post quickly gained traction, drawing 2.2 million views and more than 4,300 bookmarks — a strong indicator of how closely international audiences, including Nigerians, are watching Canada's immigration policies.

Canada lists professionals that can secure faster permanent residence. Photo credit: Noeal Hendrickson/Getty Images, Canada

Source: UGC

Canada lists professions eligible for PR

According to the IRCC post, the country is actively seeking:

Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience Workers with French-language proficiency Health care and social services professionals Tradespersons Educators Professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations Professionals in transport occupations

IRCC noted that these categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent through its Express Entry system.

The X post read:

"These categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent."

For Nigerians considering the Japa route to Canada, the announcement carries particular weight. Many of the listed professions align with fields that Nigerian graduates and experienced workers commonly hold, from medicine and engineering to education and skilled trades.

See the IRCC post that sparked the conversation below:

Reactions as Canada lists fast PR route

The announcement stirred debate online, with responses ranging from excitement to frustration.

@prttygrlmena said:

"There are international students in the permanent residency pool that fit these criteria."

@WilPhillip53499 said:

"We don't need foreign trades persons we need to hire the ones out of school!!!"

@ValkBarn said:

"Those who are within Canada are not able to find jobs and you are importing? The future of Canada is darker as time flies as no one will have jobs."

Canada lists relocation option for Nigerian doctors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, shared an update regarding relocation pathways designed for usage by medical doctors.

The organisation published the details to guide healthcare workers who intend to move to the destination.

Source: Legit.ng