RCCG continental overseer Pastor Johnson Odesola has reacted to criticism against the church's general overseer Adeboye over comments about Tinubu

Recall that the popular Nigerian cleric in a viral video argued that the president has taken necessary steps amid insecurity in the country

Defending Adeboye, RCCG continental overseer argued that the cleric's comment was misinterpreted, sparking another round of reactions online

Pastor Johnson Odesola, the Continental Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Continent 3, has defended comments made by the church’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, about President Bola Tinubu's administration in a viral video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adeboye, while speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington, said it was unfair to blame the president entirely for security failures.

RCCG defends Adeboye, says cleric's comment about Tinubu was misinterpreted. Credit: eaadeboye/abat

Source: Instagram

“I need to make this one clear: I don’t support those who are accusing the president of not doing enough. When the commander-in-chief has given instructions to his subordinates, he has done his bit. You don’t expect him to go and put on khaki and (fight),” Adeboye said, a comment that sparked widespread reactions online.

Defending the cleric, in a statement titled “Pastor Adeboye Deserves Fair Hearing, Not Unfair Criticism,” Odesola said Adeboye's words were misinterpreted and unfairly portrayed as a defence of President Bola Tinubu over the country’s insecurity.

According to him, the RCCG general overseer never denied that insecurity had worsened in the country but acknowledged that terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping had spread beyond the North into several parts of the South.

He argued that Adeboye's remark that Nigerians should not expect the President to “wear khaki and go and fight” was merely an explanation of the constitutional role of a Commander-in-Chief and not an attempt to excuse government shortcomings.

"The same principle applies everywhere in the world. No American President personally leads troops into battle. No British Prime Minister commands military operations from the trenches. Political leaders provide direction, while military professionals execute operations," he said.

Responding to those who questioned why Adeboye should comment on national security, Odesola said religious leaders had historically provided moral guidance and counsel during national crises, citing several biblical figures who advised rulers and confronted injustice.

RCCG continental overseer explains Pastor Adeboye's remark about Tinubu. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

"Instead of twisting his words, we should embrace the spirit behind them a sincere desire to see a secure, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria," Odesola said in part.

Reactions as RCCG continental overseer defends Adeboye

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Avwerosuoghene Israel Udi commented:

"Did he speak in Yoruba and was interpreted to English?"

Emmanuel Nwaeze commented:

"Our Daddy has join the likes of Daniel Bwala, Reno Omokiri, FFk and Onanuga. The only different is that he talks slowly and ends with praise God while others talks very fast and ends with on your mandate we shall stand."

Onuche Johnson commented:

"Which kind people be dis?"

Flash Sports said:

"Damage Control."

Adeboye hails Trump

Legit.ng also reported that Adeboye publicly praised US President Donald Trump, describing him as “the best politician I have ever met.”

Speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group on June 23, 2026, in Washington, Adeboye expressed gratitude for Trump’s leadership, saying: “Thank God for Trump.”

The cleric's comment also ignited mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng