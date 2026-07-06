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Breaking: Police Arrest Father of Alleged Fake Agency DG in Ogbomosho
Nigeria

Breaking: Police Arrest Father of Alleged Fake Agency DG in Ogbomosho

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

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Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The police have reportedly arrested the father of Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the alleged N1.3 billion 'ghost agency' scandal in Nigeria.

Security operatives reportedly stormed the family's residence in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says police officers have arrested the father of Adeniyi Adeyemi, director-general of the purported Presidential Fiscal and Infrastructure Projects Council (PFIPC), in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.
Police reportedly arrest the father of the alleged PFIPC director-general and a family friend in Ogbomosho, Oyo state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG, @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

According to The Punch on Monday afternoon, July 6, Adeyemi's father and a family friend who visited the family that morning were arrested by the police, leaving the embattled PFIPC boss' elderly mother in shock.

The Guardian also reported the arrests. The development was confirmed by prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

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Falana said:

"The father has been arrested. There is no legal basis for substituted arrests. The young man has promised to show up in court, so why arrest his father?"

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Femi Falana (SAN)Oyo StateNigeria PoliceFemi Gbajabiamila
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