Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The police have reportedly arrested the father of Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the alleged N1.3 billion 'ghost agency' scandal in Nigeria.

Security operatives reportedly stormed the family's residence in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Police reportedly arrest the father of the alleged PFIPC director-general and a family friend in Ogbomosho, Oyo state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch on Monday afternoon, July 6, Adeyemi's father and a family friend who visited the family that morning were arrested by the police, leaving the embattled PFIPC boss' elderly mother in shock.

The Guardian also reported the arrests. The development was confirmed by prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

Falana said:

"The father has been arrested. There is no legal basis for substituted arrests. The young man has promised to show up in court, so why arrest his father?"

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng