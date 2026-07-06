Breaking: Police Arrest Father of Alleged Fake Agency DG in Ogbomosho
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ogbomosho, Oyo state - The police have reportedly arrested the father of Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man at the centre of the alleged N1.3 billion 'ghost agency' scandal in Nigeria.
Security operatives reportedly stormed the family's residence in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.
According to The Punch on Monday afternoon, July 6, Adeyemi's father and a family friend who visited the family that morning were arrested by the police, leaving the embattled PFIPC boss' elderly mother in shock.
The Guardian also reported the arrests. The development was confirmed by prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).
Falana said:
"The father has been arrested. There is no legal basis for substituted arrests. The young man has promised to show up in court, so why arrest his father?"
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.