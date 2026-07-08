Seventeen players from the remaining World Cup teams could miss the semi-finals if booked in the quarter-finals

England and Morocco have the highest number of players walking the disciplinary tightrope

FIFA's suspension rules will reset yellow-card records after the quarter-final stage

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy has reached its decisive stage, but several of the tournament's biggest stars have another challenge to overcome before thinking about the semi-finals.

With the quarter-final fixtures now confirmed, a total of 17 players risk suspension if they receive another yellow card during their respective matches.

Olise, Bellingham and 15 Other Players That Risk Missing Semi-finals Due to FIFA Suspension Rules. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The issue has attracted increased attention following the controversy surrounding United States striker Folarin Balogun, whose suspension was overturned after FIFA made him eligible for the round of 16 clash against Belgium despite having been sent off in the previous match.

Under FIFA's disciplinary regulations, any player who has already collected a yellow card during the knockout rounds will be suspended for the semi-finals if they receive another caution in the quarter-finals.

Legit.ng takes a look at all 17 players who must avoid another booking.

Morocco

Morocco have the highest number of players at risk of suspension alongside England, with four Atlas Lions walking a disciplinary tightrope.

1. Issa Diop

The experienced Premier League defender has already entered the referee's notebook and will need to stay disciplined if Morocco are to have him available for a potential semi-final.

2. Achraf Hakimi

One of Morocco's most influential players, Hakimi's attacking runs from full-back have been vital throughout the tournament. Another booking would rule him out of the next round.

3. Redouane Halhal

Halhal is also carrying a yellow card into the quarter-finals and cannot afford another caution.

4. Bilal El Khannouss

The talented midfielder completes Morocco's list of players facing possible suspension.

England

England also have four players who must tread carefully.

5. Jude Bellingham

One of England's standout performers could miss the semi-finals if booked again after controversially escaping a red card in the group game against Ghana.

6. Nico O'Reilly

The Manchester City youngster is another player carrying disciplinary concerns into the last eight.

7. Declan Rice

Rice's role in midfield often requires physical challenges, making discipline especially important.

8. Marc Guehi

England's defence would be weakened if Guehi receives another yellow card.

Switzerland

Three Swiss players are one booking away from suspension after helping eliminate Colombia.

9. Granit Xhaka

The captain's leadership has been crucial, but another caution would force him to miss a possible semi-final.

10. Denis Zakaria

Zakaria must also avoid another booking during Switzerland's quarter-final.

11. Miro Muheim

Muheim completes Switzerland's list of players under suspension threat.

France

Tournament favourites France have only two players facing disciplinary concerns.

Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot celebrate for France during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

12. Michael Olise

Olise has been France's brightest creative player with five assists and will hope to stay available beyond the quarter-finals as he is just one assist away from equaling Pelé’s record for the most assists in a single World Cup, per Squawka.

13. Manu Kone

The midfielder must also avoid another yellow card against Morocco.

Spain

14. Ferran Torres

Spain have just one player at immediate risk of suspension, with Torres needing to keep his discipline.

Norway

15. Antonio Nusa

The exciting winger faces the possibility of missing the semi-finals should Norway progress.

Belgium

16. Brandon Mechele

Belgium's experienced defender will be unavailable for the next round if he receives another booking.

Argentina

17. Gonzalo Montiel

The World Cup holders have only one player walking the disciplinary tightrope, with Montiel hoping to remain available as Argentina chase another title.

Yellow cards reset after quarter-finals

There is welcome news for every team still in the competition.

According to Fox Sports, FIFA's disciplinary rules state that yellow-card accumulations are cleared after the quarter-finals, meaning players who avoid another caution at this stage will enter the semi-finals with a clean disciplinary record.

That reset allows the remaining teams to approach the latter stages without worrying about suspensions carrying into a potential World Cup final.

Opta backs France to lift the trophy

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's latest supercomputer projections identify France as the favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the completion of the Round of 16.

The model gives Les Bleus the strongest probability of reaching another final and lifting the trophy, while Spain and defending champions Argentina remain among the leading contenders following their progress to the quarter-finals.

Source: Legit.ng