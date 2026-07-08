FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a message to Enzo Fernandez after scoring the 3,000th World Cup goal

Fernandez scored a late winner for Argentina to help them beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 3-2 and progress to the quarter-final

The goal sparked controversy on social media after an alleged foul on Mohamed Salah by Lautaro Martinez in the buildup

Enzo Fernandez’s late goal to win it for Argentina against Egypt in the Round of 16 was the 3,000th goal scored in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Egypt led for most of the game through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, but Argentina staged a late comeback to reach the quarter-final.

Enzo Fernandez scored the 3,000th goal in World Cup history. Photo by Zhuzhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by AFA, Lionel Messi assisted Cristian Romero for the first goal before scoring the equaliser four minutes later, and Fernandez’s header won it later.

The defending champions continue the journey to defend their title, while the Pharaohs’ historic run at the tournament ends in disappointment.

Gianni Infantino sends message to Fernandez

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a message on his Instagram page after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored a milestone goal in World Cup history.

“3,000 goals in FIFA World Cup history - what an incredible milestone! Every goal has a story and beautiful memories attached to it,” Infantino wrote.

“Congratulations to all the amazing goalscorers who have given great joy to football fans over the last 96 years and to @fifaworldcup 2022's Best Young Player @enzojfernandez on scoring this landmark goal to complete a comeback victory for your nation!”

The 2026 World Cup is the 22nd edition in the 96-year history of the competition, which began in 1930 with Uruguay as winners on home soil.

It is the biggest edition so far with 48 teams, and FIFA is currently proposing expanding it to 64 teams for the centenary celebration in 2030 to be hosted by Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Fernandez reacts to his goal

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez admitted that he had been longing for the goal since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which Argentina won.

“I’d been longing for that goal for about three years, since the Qatar World Cup. Being able to experience moments like this, honestly, I thank God; I'm privileged,” he told FIFA.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates after Argentina's win over Egypt. Photo by Zhuzhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

He praised his teammates’ effort during the dramatic comeback and applauded the support of Argentines in the stadium and back home.

“I want to highlight my teammates - we have a phenomenal group, a group that never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity. We're always together,” he added.

“Thanks to my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to everyone cheering us on here and all the Argentinians back home in Argentina. One more step forward.”

Messi reacts to Argentina’s win

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi reacted after leading Argentina’s comeback victory against Egypt in the World Cup Round of 16.

The captain scored and assisted to begin the comeback and helped the defending champions into the quarter-final, where they will face Switzerland.

Source: Legit.ng