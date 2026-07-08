A Nigerian student, Kehinde Oseru, abandoned her master's programme at the University of Dundee in Scotland after her mother was diagnosed with kidney failure

Oseru used her remaining tuition money to fund her mother's dialysis treatments before returning to Nigeria to become her full-time caregiver

She shared her story in a viral TikTok video, directing viewers to a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her mother's kidney transplant

A Nigerian woman has revealed she walked away from a master's degree in Scotland to return home and care for her mother, who is battling kidney failure, using what remained of her tuition money to keep her mother alive through dialysis.

Kehinde Oseru, a student at the University of Dundee, shared her story in a video posted to TikTok in June 2026, speaking directly to camera with no production frills.

A Nigerian lady quits a UK master's program and returns home over her mum's kidney failure. Photo: @kennyminneh_.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady abandons UK master's for mum

Her student ID card and photographs taken during her time in the United Kingdom appeared on the TikTok video she shared on her page, @kennyminneh_.

Oseru explained that as her mother's condition worsened, the cost of dialysis sessions made it impossible to sustain both her education and her mother's medical care simultaneously.

She redirected the funds she had set aside for tuition towards treatment, eventually leaving her programme and flying back to Nigeria to assume full-time caregiving responsibilities. The video closes with a text overlay stating:

"I chose my mum over my Degree. Please help us reach her Transplant fund.

Another post on her page added:

"I quit my Master's at the University of Dundee to pay her hospital bills. £20,000 degree. Gone."

A lady shared how she quit her UK master’s program and returned to Nigeria for her mum’s health. Photo: @kennyminneh_.

Source: Getty Images

UK student's video triggers reactions

The video resonated strongly with viewers, drawing comments that ranged from prayers to direct donations.

"Kute Katie" confirmed she had contributed:

"Donated, God bless you and your mum wishing her good health 🩷 God will surely reward your selfless act for your mum."

User "Demo of London" offered encouragement:

"I plead the name of Jesus Christ over your mum. God is involved."

"Ohaeri joy@1" wrote:

"Quick recovery Ma'am. May the good Lord heals your health."

A fellow University of Dundee student, Chukwuemeka Okorie, expressed solidarity:

"Wow it's well. I am schooling in university of Dundee. Graduating next month. Did you come to UK for January or sept intake?"

One commenter, Sharon, raised a question about student entitlements in the United Kingdom:

"Nhs should be free for students, why where you paying?"

Meanwhile, another user, identified as "clown," wrote:

"I wish you and your mother well i am so sorry to hear that this has happened, sending prayers."

Watch Kehinde Oseru recount her decision to leave her studies and return home in the TikTok video:

Kidney disease has become an increasingly serious public health concern in Nigeria, with dialysis remaining largely out of reach for many families due to its prohibitive cost, making transplant funding campaigns a growing necessity for patients who cannot access affordable care through the public health system.

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng