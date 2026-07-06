The APC declared its position on Benjamin Okezie Kalu's candidacy for Bende, citing the alleged findings of an independent opinion poll

The party strongly criticised the opposition for 'lacking credible experience and relying on unverified zoning claims'

Kalu was applauded for his 'outstanding legislative leadership and commitment to development in Bende constituency'

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Umuahia, Abia state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has followed with keen interest the debate surrounding the representation of Bende federal constituency.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 6, 2026, by the party's Abia state spokesperson, Uche Aguoru, the APC said it conducted an “independent opinion poll” across Bende federal constituency. According to the party, the poll showed that the overwhelming majority of Bende indigenes support Benjamin Kalu, the incumbent deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Survey reportedly favours APC's Benjamin Kalu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Uche Aguoru

Source: Facebook

APC poll backs Benjamin Kalu

The APC criticised the opposition, arguing that those “pretending to contest” against Kalu, the party's candidate for Bende Federal Constituency, had failed to present convincing records of knowledge or experience “but rather all they rely on are unverified claims of zoning.”

The party added that it would ordinarily have ignored the “misleading arguments being propagated by the ruling Labour Party, but for the benefit of the public, it has become necessary to set the record straight.”

According to the APC, it has no constitutional policy or official guideline providing for the rotation or zoning of elective offices.

Aguoru stated:

“Rather, our party is guided by the principles of competence, proven capacity, effective service delivery, integrity, and the ability to attract meaningful development to the people.

“These remain our benchmarks, not an unconfirmed zoning arrangement that exists only in the imagination of those who are evidently afraid of the overwhelming popularity and outstanding credentials of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.”

The APC says Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has demonstrated exceptional legislative leadership and effective representation of Bende federal constituency. Photo credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

APC hails Kalu's legislative leadership

Describing Kalu as “a nationally respected statesman, a global legislative brand, Africa's best parliamentarian and one of Abia state's greatest contributions to national leadership,” the party said the high-ranking National Assembly member has demonstrated “exceptional leadership, legislative excellence, and an unmatched commitment to the development of Bende federal constituency, Abia state, the southeast and Nigeria.”

The statement concluded:

"The people have made it clear that competence, experience, vision, verifiable achievements and effective representation remain their priorities.

"The House of Representatives is not a stage for entertainment or political experimentation. It is a serious legislative institution that demands intellectual capacity, legislative experience, sound judgment, and the ability to effectively advocate for the interests of the people."

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Abia APC celebrates Kalu on birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Abia state chapter of the APC joyfully celebrated Kalu.

The APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.

Kalu has been serving as a principal officer in the House of Representatives since 2023, representing the Bende federal constituency.

Source: Legit.ng