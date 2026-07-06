A Nigerian graduate has sparked reactions on social media after showing off her sign-out shirt on graduation day

Unlike many graduates whose white shirts are covered with signatures and messages from friends, hers remained almost completely blank

The graduate jokingly blamed the unusual situation on what she described as her "bad character"

A Nigerian graduate has shared a funny video showing the condition of her sign-out shirt during her graduation celebration.

She recorded herself wearing the white sign-out shirt, which appeared to have little or no signatures from coursemates and friends.

Graduate shares how nobody agreed to sign her shirt. Photo credit: @Bisola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate laments as nobody signs her sign-out shirt

For many university graduates, sign-out day is marked by colleagues writing congratulatory messages, signatures and well wishes on each other's shirts to commemorate the end of their academic journey.

However, that was not the case for Bisola, whose shirt remained largely untouched as she celebrated completing her programme.

Rather than expressing disappointment, the graduate chose to make light of the situation by jokingly blaming herself for the outcome.

Her funny remark quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom found the video relatable and entertaining.

While sharing the clip on TikTok, the graduate humorously claimed that her personality was responsible for why nobody signed her shirt.

Emotional moment Nigerian graduate laments over empty shirt on her big day. Photo credit: @Bisola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The funny post has since gained attention online, as many users shared similar experiences from their own sign-out celebrations while others simply laughed at her caption.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"My bad character no allow anybody sign for my shirt. Nawa o."

Reactions as graduate says nobody signed her shirt

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@LUMI said:

"I just imagined mine. I dey avoid people like mad. I'm not expecting anyone to sign on mh shirt."

@Joy Joy said:

"Abeg mk this thing no happen to me ooo cos I no dey smile give anybody for school including my department sef guyyyyy."

@Koko wrote:

"Omo my own na my roommates, friends, fellow bad ppl nd random ppl that liked me."

@Ngiiiiiiii reacted:

"Abi nah for me to go buy white shirt write thing untop Den post am?"

@Your Dream Gurl said:

"On my own i wore black! I no want make anybody sign anything for my body! I dun graduate be say i dun graduate and i dun serve too."

@SymplyBlessing commented:

"Hahahaha i don't even know what to say. I don't do cliques I'm mostly hello,but e sure me die say space no go dey my own, I'm just lovable."

@𝑨𝑳 𝑱𝒆𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒓𝒚 added:

"This is going to be me tomorrow, I no kuku Dey follow anybody talk for school."

See the post below:

Okada man stops bike to sign lady's shirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newly graduated lady's shirt-signing tradition took a heartwarming turn when a commercial motorcycle rider dismounted his bike to join in.

The okada man, as seen in the trending video, picked up a marker and added his signature to her already heavily-signed white top.

Source: Legit.ng