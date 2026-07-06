A Nigerian man who mistakenly sent 300GB of data to another line has explained what he did to help him recover his money

He explained that he tried to reach out to the lady and explained the situation to her, but she said there was nothing she could do

The individual said he wanted to forget about the data, but he did something else that helped him recover his money

A Nigerian man who mistakenly recharged 300GB of data to another line has explained how he got his money back after the person the data was mistakenly sent to told him to stop disturbing her.

Sharing how he made the error, he mentioned that he had planned to credit his own line with the data but later discovered that he had mistakenly sent it to a line that ends with 6 instead of his, which ends with 2.

Nigerian man shares how he recovered money after mistakenly buying 300GB data for another line. Photo Source: Twitter/RidwanuLlah

Source: TikTok

Man shares experience after error data transfer

In order to salvage the situation, he reached out to the owner of the number, whom he discovered was a lady, to explain what had happened, but she said there was nothing she could do to help him.

Sharing his experience, @RidwanuLlah wrote:

"I tried to buy data of 300GB from Airtel. I mistakenly credited another person’s line. Mine ends with “2”, hers with 6. I called her in the morning, explained myself and sent receipt to her, she claimed I was trying to scam her but after I explained properly, she said there’s nothing she could do about it and that I should stop stressing her."

Nigerian man explains what he did after mistakenly sending 300GB data to another person. Photo Source: Twitter/RidwanuLlah

Source: Twitter

Seeing that she said that and also wasn't responding to his texts, he decided to adopt a strategy that helped him recover what rightfully belonged to him.

Explaining what he did, he said:

"She wouldn’t reply my texts too. I wanted to let it go until it struck me that this person was not even making attempts to return what is not theirs. So I called the customer care, gave them the transaction ID and other details requested, they reversed the 50k last night as airtime and I did my data all over. Good riddance."

Reactions as man shares data transfer experience

@Don_Chris22 explained:

"I was expecting you to say she called afterwards and ask why is she no seeing any data again."

@youngsahito added:

"I've experienced such too and this woman refused to return the airtime. She even dey swear for me when you clearly get airtime that doesn't belongs to you."

@femmejola shared:

"Wow! That's wonderful of Airtel. I didn't know they could do that. Just look at good citizen of Nigeria 🤷, tomorrow she too will be insulting Adeyemi Adeniyi o."

@blessed51356709 wrote:

"This is my situation at the moment. Is it the bank customer service that you called or the network provider customer service that you called which of them please?"

@ToluwalaseR said:

"When we talk about integrity, many people are guilty of this. They don't think about the end result of their actions. To her, she felt she had seen awof by claiming what was not hers. Thank God you got a reversal. She can now call the service providing company to lament if she can."

@franka_official noted:

"And she is praying for good governance when she deserves what she is getting..That was how the money in my naira account disappeared because my number has been assigned to someone else and the person probably received the alert and took airtime of 30k from the money."

@Pharmzeezee noted:

"A lot of Nigerians are like this though. Especially when it comes to mistakenly crediting people's account. I have spoken to people who seem to think it's a blessing from God. Someone somewhere is probably crying for their hard earned money and you say it's a blessing?"

Read the full story of the erroneous data transfer below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady mistakenly recharged N61,000 airtime instead of N6,100. She shared an emotional video online asking for help on how to convert the airtime back to cash, and many social media users suggested possible solutions.

Lady mistakenly buys N101k airtime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady mistakenly bought MTN airtime worth N101,000 instead of purchasing 1 terabyte of data.

She explained that the airtime was sent to an old phone number, but after going through a stressful process, she was able to transfer it and convert it into data.

Source: Legit.ng