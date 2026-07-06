Nigerians are reacting to the Army's helicopter rescue drills during the 2026 NADCEL in Port Harcourt

Critics of the moment questioned military effectiveness amid ongoing insecurity and terrorist threats

Their comments reflected diverse opinions on the professionalism of the Army's rescue display

Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video of the display of rescue drilling by the Nigerian Army Aviation with helicopters at the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The video of the moment, which was shared by Zagazola Makama, a security expert and analyst, was described as "Crazy display of rescue by the Nigerian Army Aviation at the NADCEL 2026."

Nigerian Army displays helicopter drills in Rivers Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The helicopter drills were part of the grand finale of the celebration of the 163rd anniversary of the Nigerian Army, which was held on Monday, July 6.

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their views on the move, while reflecting on the insecurity challenges across the country.

What Nigerians are saying about army drills

Below are some of their reactions:

Uche Bakaadi argued that the drilling was not professional and claimed it was the reason for the failure of the military to tackle insecurity in the country:

"Wasa, the tail of hell touching ground can’t be part of drill. After rescue, no officer watching their back. Not a very smart rescue. It’s now obvious hw Army continues to fall into booby traps and ambushes. They need to be alert 24/7 and guarding 360 degrees, which is not the case in demo."

Akin Oges explained what needed to be done:

"Came in hot and fast, not hard landing. In hostile hostage rescue, speed; surprise; aggression is the approach; you deny the enemy reaction time. And yes, it’s fraught with risks; hence, this option is carefully considered before launch. Also, some Operators were watching their 6."

Nigerians react as the army displays helicopter drills in Rivers Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Ebere Ekemezie faulted the military exercise:

"How do you rescue, and during escape, no one is keeping Guard by facing back and retreating with the Team? What if an Enemy came out from Behind? My candid observation, though."

Zayin reflected on the terrorist and bandit activities in the country:

"Drills are meant to prep a soldier for real-life threats during combat situations. What is the use of these drills when terrorists are literally running parts of the nation? I ask again, soldier, what is the use of your training when you cannot even defeat an untrained civilian in house clothes, flip-flops, and an AK?"

Lina analysed the situation at the scene of the display:

"Army aviation showing off exactly what NADCEL is meant to highlight: rescue skills under pressure, not just flashy flying."

See the video of the display on X here:

List of former generals killed by bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has been faced with the challenges of insecurity for decades, with hundreds of lives lost and millions of properties destroyed.

Several serving military and other personnel of the country's security operatives have been killed, including retired generals.

The lingering insecurity has become a major topic of discussion in the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng