A medical doctor has reacted to widespread claims that Sam Larry could lose his legs following his reported road accident

The physician questioned the medical accuracy of viral messages linking spinal cord injuries directly to amputation

His comments have reignited conversations about misinformation and the dangers of sharing unverified health updates online

A Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr. Shina, has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding the health condition of socialite Sam Larry following his reported involvement in a fatal road accident.

The doctor dismissed claims circulating online that the socialite could have his legs amputated because he allegedly sustained a major spinal cord injury.

Doctor Speaks After Disturbing Rumours About Sam Larry's Condition After Fatal Crash

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sam Larry was involved in a serious accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after the vehicle conveying him reportedly rammed into a trailer.

The tragic incident allegedly claimed the life of his bouncer, Adewale, who was said to have died at the scene.

Sam Larry was reportedly rushed to hospital, where he has been receiving treatment.

Since news of the crash broke, numerous claims have emerged online regarding the extent of his injuries.

One of the reports making the rounds on social media alleged that Sam Larry suffered what was described as a Major Spinal Cord Injury (MSCI).

The rumour gained traction after an X user identified as @ONYEKAIQS shared what was claimed to be a screenshot of a private conversation from one of the socialite's associates.

The alleged chat suggested the injuries could eventually lead to the amputation of one or both of his legs.

Reacting to the viral post, Dr. Shina urged Nigerians to be cautious before accepting the information as fact.

According to him, there were clear medical inconsistencies in the claim.

"Something is wrong with this chat. You don't do an amputation because someone had a spinal cord injury. Try and be sure of this source," he wrote.

Read Doctor Shina's post here:

Reactions trail Dr Shina's comment on Sam Larry's condition

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@RaybanjsADESONA stated:

"Thank you for pointing this out, Doc. A spinal cord injury doesn’t automatically mean amputation. These are two different medical issues. Let’s verify health information before amplifying it"

@HAYZEDProS commented:

"Many people have been running with concocted narratives since news broke that Sam Larry was involved in an accident. Until there's an official communication from Sam Larry or his people, I take everything said about him on social media as agenda"

@xtanlee_ shared:

"Maybe he had a separate injury in the particular body part that would be amputated. So maybe the guy giving the update just loaded all the information in a single chat without clearly specifying"

Sam Larry is reportedly in critical condition after the accident. Photo: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

Final moment of Sam Larry and his late bouncer emerges

Legit.ng meanwhile reported a disturbing video of Sam Larry and his late bouncer, Adewale, before the fatal road accident.

The clip, believed to be one of the last publicly shared moments involving the duo, has attracted fresh attention as Nigerians continue to react to the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng