A law graduate from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) has bagged a tech scholarship after over 35 rejections

The lady took to social media to excitedly share the good news, displaying the email she received, which confirmed her selection for the scholarship

Many social media users have joined the lady in celebrating her scholarship, which came on the heels of several rejections

Motunrayo Adejuwon, an Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) law graduate, has been selected for a tech scholarship after facing over 35 rejections in the last two months.

The law graduate shared a screenshot of the email she received from the tech scholarship provider, confirming her selection.

A law graduate celebrates being selected for a tech scholarship. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Motunrayo Adejuwon

Source: UGC

Law graduate speaks on her tech scholarship

In a LinkedIn post on July 5, Motunrayo, who has an interest in AI and its advancing technologies, revealed that she took two weeks break from sending out applications before she landed this scholarship.

She appreciated the scholarship provider for the opportunity, vowing to put it to great use. She wrote:

"I got a Scholarship 💃✌️.

"After 35+ rejections in the last two months, I took two weeks break from sending out applications.

"Until this scholarship and I thought to give it a shot based on my interest in AI and its advancing technologies.

"Thank you TechCrush for this opportunity, I will definitely put it to great use."

Many internet users sent the young lady congratulatory messages in the comment section of her LinkedIn post.

Motunrayo Adejuwon bags a tech scholarship after facing over 35 rejections. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Motunrayo Adejuwon

Source: UGC

Young lady's scholarship celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's scholarship news below:

Esther Omosowone said:

"Congratulations, Motunrayo.🥰 I'm really in awe of your resilience."

Taiwo Ojuade said:

"Wowwwww.

"Yes, just wow.

"Congratulations 🎊 🎉 ❤️.

"Wish you success in your journey."

Victoria Chukwuka said:

"Beautiful morning her excellency Motunrayo Adejuwon. Congratulations to you."

Mary Patrick said:

"Congrats 👏🏿👏🏿 .

"That's the reward for not giving up!"

Chinazaekpere Mary Edeh said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 Motunrayo Adejuwon. . I also got this scholarship too to learn cloud computing and Devops. Cheers to many more beautiful wins🥂."

Godman Dennis Obigho said:

"This is such an inspiring story. Those 35+ rejections were clearly just setting the stage for this big win. It takes so much courage to keep applying after setbacks, and I am thrilled to see your persistence pay off. Congratulations on this well-deserved opportunity!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had emerged as one of the two recipients of a competitive scholarship.

UI student who won over 5 scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI student who won over five scholarships had graduated with a first-class degree.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, the excited man shared that he bagged a first-class degree in petroleum engineering.

The graduate opened up about how he lost his phone in 100 level but still got a perfect GPA. He also listed the scholarships and awards he had won. Social media users celebrated the fresh graduate on his academic milestone, sending him kind messages.

Source: Legit.ng