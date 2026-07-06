A fresh video allegedly recorded minutes after Sam Larry's road accident has surfaced online

The footage showed the socialite seated by the roadside as rescuers battled to recover his late bouncer from the wreckage

The clip has prompted fresh conversations about earlier claims regarding the severity of his reported injuries

A new video said to have been recorded moments after socialite Sam Larry survived the fatal accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has surfaced online.

The footage is coming days after reports emerged that the socialite was involved in a tragic crash that claimed the life of his bouncer, Adewale.

While earlier reports suggested Sam Larry was receiving treatment following the accident, several unverified claims also circulated online alleging that he had suffered severe spinal injuries and could face the amputation of his legs.

Sam Larry survives a fatal accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Photos: Sam Larry.

Source: UGC

The newly surfaced video has now added another twist to the unfolding story.

In the clip making the rounds online, Sam Larry appeared visibly shaken but conscious as he sat on the ground close to the accident scene.

Rescue workers and sympathisers could be seen around the wreckage as efforts continued to recover the remains of his late bouncer, Adewale.

Watch the X video of Sam Larry minutes after the fatal accident that killed his bouncer.

Reactions trail Sam Larry's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@felixwise stated:

"If anything happens to this people involved in the accident, I will blame it on the over zealousness of the people who are ignorant about rescue operations for motor accident victims."

@Player_retiredd shared:

"They were definitely high on something. You can hear "them done carry the money dey go o" we've lost our humanity smh"

@Stacher_le commented:

"I learned he disappeared How true is it?"

@Dee_9889 stated:

"Them no they drive speed like that oh, them value their lives"

@Dee_9889 stated:

"lol I no think so, he does not look like who has a serious injury in that video"

Doctor speaks on Sam Larry's true condition

Meanwhile, a Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr. Shina, has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding the health condition of socialite Sam Larry.

The doctor dismissed claims circulating online that the socialite could have his legs amputated because he allegedly sustained a major spinal cord injury.

The rumour gained traction after an X user identified as @ONYEKAIQS shared what was claimed to be a screenshot of a private conversation from one of the socialite's associates. The alleged chat suggested the injuries could eventually lead to the amputation of one or both of his legs. Reacting to the viral post, Dr. Shina urged Nigerians to be cautious before accepting the information as fact.

Sam Larry appears visibly shaken but conscious as he sits on the ground close to the accident scene. Photo: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

Final moment of Sam Larry and his late bouncer emerges

Legit.ng meanwhile reported a disturbing video of Sam Larry and his late bouncer, Adewale, before the fatal road accident.

The clip, believed to be one of the last publicly shared moments involving the duo, has attracted fresh attention as Nigerians continue to react to the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng