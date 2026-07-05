Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele unveiled the 32nd edition of the annual prophecy book, Warnings to the Nations

Major global challenges were forecasted, including climate change impacts and political instability in the USA

The Lagos-based cleric urged global prayers to avert calamities, including plane crashes and health crises

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has released the 32nd edition of his annual prophecy book, Warnings to the Nations.

The book was unveiled at a world press conference held on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at his church headquarters in Lagos, attended by Legit.ng.

Primate Elijah Ayodele shares fresh global prophecies, forecasting that an attack may happen in Donald-Trump-led United States. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

As the third quarter of the year begins, Primate Ayodele urged people around the world to pray for their leaders and for global peace and well-being.

Ayodele releases global prophecies

Warnings to the Nations is an annual publication containing prophetic messages for presidents, private individuals, and people across various sectors and countries. The newly released 32nd edition is a 405-page compendium featuring prophecies and warnings for several nations.

Notable prophecies in the 2026/2027 edition include Primate Ayodele's projections on the politics of the United States and other global tensions.

8 of the prophecies have been highlighted below:

The whole world will be threatened as a result of climate change, the menace of banditry, and so many other negative things. Quite a lot of things will change around the world that will make the world become unstable. I foresee flooding, hurricanes, and miners’ accidents that will become the order of the day. There will be serious difficulties that the world will experience. There will be a new country that will fight and agitate seriously for independence. Let us pray not to witness a plane crash that will involve government officials or footballers who will be victims of a plane crash. Let us pray against fire outbreaks in schools, calamities in schools, shootings and kidnappings in schools globally, likewise in the African continent. I foresee the United States of America will be involved in a new war; a new military confrontation. I foresee Russia and NATO at war. Let us pray so that a president in the world will not be shot or the assassination of a president in Africa. I foresee conflicts and confusion that will trigger serious crises. We must pray not to lose a young actor, producer, and newscaster. Let us rebuke the demise of a young comedian. Let us pray not to lose a Nobel laureate and also rebuke any calamity that will grip the world. I foresee a new virus that will come up that will shake the health sector in the world. There will be threats of war, which will not break out full scale. There will be a lot of mysterious things. I foresee world leaders dying in plane crashes. There will be cases of mines that will collapse and serious plane crashes in the year. I foresee the United States of America will be attacked. Some European countries will be threatened and will take safety precautions. I foresee political activities in the United States of America will become volatile and violent. The partisan political situation will change in the USA and other nations.

Nigeria's Primate Elijah Ayodele presents the 2026/2027 edition of Warnings to the Nations, containing new prophecies for the international community. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele's full 'Warnings to the Nations' can be downloaded for free here.

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies

Ayodele issues fresh warning to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele stated that the northern part of Nigeria "will be angry with President Bola Tinubu".

Ayodele stated that the president's victory in the coming 2027 elections "is not yet certain."

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng