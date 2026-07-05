Socialite Sam Larry recently made waves across major news outlets in the country following reports that he was involved in a fatal road accident

Sam Larry's last Instagram post, which included pictures of how he stepped out for an event with Naira Marley and some friends

The socialite's last post has also stirred reactions from many Nigerians who flooded his comments section

Nigerian music promoter and socialite Samson Erinfolami Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry's name, has gone viral on social media following multiple reports about him shared by news outlets in the country.

According to reports, Sam Larry was hospitalised following a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos state.

It was said that the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, involved the vehicle conveying the socialite who is a close associate of singer Naira Marley.

Sam Larry drops motivation message on his Instagram page. Credit: samlarry

Source: UGC

Reports indicated that the vehicle collided with the trailer, leaving it extensively damaged. According to reports, the accident claimed the life of Sam Larry’s bouncer, who was said to have died at the scene.

The incident captured attention after comedian and master of ceremonies, Mario Wazobia, shared posts on Instagram calling for prayers for the music promoter.

In one of the posts, he wrote: “Pray for Sam Larry,” while another post claimed that the music promoter had been taken to hospital following the accident.

Sam Larry's last Instagram post draws attention

Following the reports, netizens flooded the socialite's Instagram page, reacting to his last post, which was shared five days ago.

The post included pictures of Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and some friends in suits as they posed for the camera.

The socialite also included a motivational message that read,

"@nairamarley @samlarry_10 Ijoba ✌️Your future is created by what you do consistently, not by what you do occasionally, just Keep grinding in silence. Consistency will make your success impossible to ignore."

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from Sam Larry’s family or management regarding his condition.

Similarly, the police and other relevant authorities had yet to issue an official account of the circumstances surrounding the crash or confirm the reported casualty.

Sam Larry's last Instagram post is below:

Reactions trail Sam Larry's last Instagram post amid viral reports. Credit: samlarry

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Sam Larry's last post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reports; read them below:

amelmooie commented:

"Accident can happen to anybody this has nothing to do with Mohbad... If the traffic rules or speed limit is violated Accident will happens... Olodo uprising people."

shailaraveendran said:

"Hope he’s fine."

ogunleye6996 commented:

"Baba dada if you never bully mohbad may you escape this accident sir."

habeeba8713 said:

"Get well soon, Larry! May the good lord perfect ur healing, aamin."

robert_comedy commented:

Boss I are coming out stronger nothing go happen to you boss’s

nikky_luxetouch said:

"Wishing you quick recovery."

realzlit commented:

"Wish you in good shape 🔥sam larry."

the_soother__________ commented:

Dear Sam Larry , God will grant you a speedy recovery May his divine hands rest on you and hasten your healing. You are a good man and at this point may Gods love keep you for us, you are not going to lose your life . You are regaining strength , 🙏🏽

VDM spotted with Sam Larry, others

Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Verydarkman in a studio with some notable personalities.

Phyno, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Kokopee, Sam Larry, and others were spotted in the confined space. Verydarkman kept the mood light as he dropped bars on the mic, entertaining with his antics.

Source: Legit.ng