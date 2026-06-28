Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has urged PDP candidates to prepare for a power struggle in the 2027 elections

The former Rivers governor's straightforward comments have sparked diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media

Wike, while speaking at the PDP secretariat, reflected on his past electoral battles, emphasizing the need for determination in politics

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has told candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially those contesting for governorship elections on the platform of the party, that they should prepare to wrestle power, adding that "nobody gives power."

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers state, made the declaration while addressing the candidates at the presentations certificate of return to them at the PDP secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, June 25.

Nyesom Wike asks PDP candidates to prepare for fierce power struggle in 2027 Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The minister, who is serving under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, said the candidates should prepare for a keen contest in the 2027 elections, while recalling that his local government election was fought to the Supreme Court.

His statement reads in part:

"For me, nobody gives power, and nobody will dash anyone's power. Whoever is seeking power must be ready to struggle for it."

Nigerians react as Wike declares war for 2027

The minister's comment, which was shared on his social media page, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Sir Adama praised the minister for coming out plain:

"All these people talking evil about Wike, sometimes I wonder: does Wike even know them? Has he done bad to you in person? Why do you people hate good and love lies and hypocrisy in Nigeria? Let's learn to be honest. Nyesom Wike is trying. Know this truth and have peace of mind."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike declares fierce war for 2027 general elections Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Ogunka Webilor raised concerns in Rivers politics:

"Please tell Chidi Lloyd to pay Emohua council staff their Ten(10) salaries, campaign is lurking by the corner, politician will be stoned at Emohua LGA, APC government cannot deny us salaries and still campaign in our LGA, they won't have our votes!"

Emeh Benjamin expressed his readiness for a fierce battle in the 2027 elections:

"As you said, nobody gives power but takes it. We, the ordinary people of Nigeria, will cripple you in 2027. That violence that you sabi, we will give you and your thugs fire for fire. We won't mind losing our lives to liberate Nigeria from demons like you. Your time will be up by 2027."

Jakes commended Wike's performance as the FCT minister:

"Every Governor in Nigeria should be taking notes from this man. Wike is a leader every sane society should be praying for. He derives joy in working for the people. If FCT continues to have the likes of Hon. Wike, in the next 20 years, the city should be competing with Dubai."

You can read Wike's full statement on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

The minister, who was a two-term governor of Rivers state, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

Wike's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng